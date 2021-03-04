New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jackie Bradley Jr. signs $24 million deal with Brewers after Mets flirtation
by: Jeremy Layton — New York Post 30m
Despite reported interest from the Mets, Jackie Bradley Jr. is taking his talents to Milwaukee. The former Red Sox outfielder is signing a two-year, $24 million deal with the Brewers, according to
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Kevin Pillar Starting Strong With Mets
by: Alexis Farinacci — Mets Merized Online 11m
Kevin Pillar is off to a hot start in his first spring training with the New York Mets. He is 3-for-4 in his first four at-bats, including a double and a triple on Wednesday during the Mets’ exh
Former Mets target Jackie Bradley Jr. is in agreement with the Milwaukee Brewers
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 33m
Center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr., who was linked to the New York Mets for much of the winter and a part of the spring, has decided to sign with the Milwaukee Brewers for the 2021 season. According to Julian McWilliams of the Boston Globe, Milwaukee...
Mets Morning News for March 4, 2021
by: Linda Surovich — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
Your Thursday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
Mets star Francisco Lindor is one of FanSided’s 8 hitters poised to rebound
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 1h
New York Mets fans are feeling optimistic about 2021. New ownership, new players, and a brand new year to invest your heart into your favorite ball club ha...
MLB to announce annual Lou Gehrig Day
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1h
ESPN is reporting MLB will announce an annual Lou Gehrig Day today. This is cool. I do wonder why they are choosing June 2, the anniversary of Lou’s death, as opposed to June 19, his birthday…or even July 4. Major League Baseball will hold a sport-
The Metropolitan: Shopping for shortstops
by: Jeffrey Bellone — Mets Briefing 1h
Plus, catching you up on the day's news
Tom Brennan - IS THIS THE BEST METS' OFFENSE EVER?
by: Tom Brennan — Mack's Mets 1h
Jeff McNeil on SNY not too long ago talked about the depth of the Mets' lineup: "This lineup from top to bottom is pretty incredible. There...
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
RT @TheAppleNYM: Seth Lugo will be speaking with the media this morning. stay tuned 🍎Beat Writer / Columnist
-
James McCann’s work with Giolito, Keuchel, and Cease last season - as well as him fine-tuning his receiving skills substantially - should be extremely encouraging for Mets fans new one for @TheAppleNYM 🍎 https://t.co/eQCEELhr9EBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Haven’t had a solid catcher in more than a decade. McCann could definitely be a game changer for this team and rotation. #Mets #LGM #LFGMJames McCann Could Lead Mets Pitching to Promised Land by @TimothyRRyder 🍎 https://t.co/U7GazaJpfGBlogger / Podcaster
-
Adding Carlos Carrasco, Taijuan Walker, Joey Lucchessi, and Jordan Yamamoto to a rotation with Jacob deGrom while also expecting Noah Syndergaard back midseason? Mission accomplished, @Mets. #Mets | #LGMTV / Radio Network
-
RT @TheAppleNYM: James McCann Could Lead Mets Pitching to Promised Land by @TimothyRRyder 🍎 https://t.co/U7GazaJpfGBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @Jay_HorwitzPR: Shannon Forde was a trailblazer in her field, but she was so much more than that to so many. Especially all of us in her @Mets family. https://t.co/bvNgAL47jTOfficial Team Account
- More Mets Tweets