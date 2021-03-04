Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Jackie Bradley Jr. signs $24 million deal with Brewers after Mets flirtation

by: Jeremy Layton New York Post 30m

Despite reported interest from the Mets, Jackie Bradley Jr. is taking his talents to Milwaukee. The former Red Sox outfielder is signing a two-year, $24 million deal with the Brewers, according to

Mets Merized
59591301_thumbnail

Kevin Pillar Starting Strong With Mets

by: Alexis Farinacci Mets Merized Online 11m

Kevin Pillar is off to a hot start in his first spring training with the New York Mets. He is 3-for-4 in his first four at-bats, including a double and a triple on Wednesday during the Mets’ exh

Empire Sports Media
53601534_thumbnail

Former Mets target Jackie Bradley Jr. is in agreement with the Milwaukee Brewers

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 33m

Center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr., who was linked to the New York Mets for much of the winter and a part of the spring, has decided to sign with the Milwaukee Brewers for the 2021 season. According to Julian McWilliams of the Boston Globe, Milwaukee...

Amazin' Avenue
59615022_thumbnail

Mets Morning News for March 4, 2021

by: Linda Surovich SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h

Your Thursday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.

Rising Apple

Mets star Francisco Lindor is one of FanSided’s 8 hitters poised to rebound

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 1h

New York Mets fans are feeling optimistic about 2021. New ownership, new players, and a brand new year to invest your heart into your favorite ball club ha...

The Mets Police
51705710_thumbnail

MLB to announce annual Lou Gehrig Day

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1h

ESPN is reporting MLB will announce an annual  Lou Gehrig Day today.   This is cool. I do wonder why they are choosing June 2, the anniversary of Lou’s death, as opposed to June 19, his birthday…or even July 4. Major League Baseball will hold a sport-

Mets Briefing
59614486_thumbnail

The Metropolitan: Shopping for shortstops

by: Jeffrey Bellone Mets Briefing 1h

Plus, catching you up on the day's news

Mack's Mets
59614479_thumbnail

Tom Brennan - IS THIS THE BEST METS' OFFENSE EVER?

by: Tom Brennan Mack's Mets 1h

Jeff McNeil on SNY not too long ago talked about the depth of the Mets' lineup: "This lineup from top to bottom is pretty incredible. There...

