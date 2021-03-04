CYCLONES NAME COACHING STAFF FOR 2021 SEASON

I love 7 line shirts. They are super comfortable. I like the one that’s LGM in the X if you know what I’m talking about. I’m too lazy to grab an image. But black jerseys are the devil.

NPiRSprtz https://t.co/HWzJqfkVtl At least, if they don't get the minimum amount that they set as a goal to make it worth producing these unis, they'll give u a refund & it'll essentially be like it never got made. Of course, it'll probably go ahead because a lot of #Mets fans dig The7Line & their shirts!!! #LGM