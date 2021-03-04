New York Mets
David Peterson makes early case for Mets rotation spot
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 31m
PORT ST. LUCIE — David Peterson should be considered the favorite for the fifth spot in the Mets’ rotation based on his solid rookie season, but every spring camp needs job competition. On
Jeurys Familia talks spring debut | 03/04/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 27m
Jeurys Familia talks about his first appearance of the spring, in which he allowed two walks and no hits in one inning for the Mets
As Betances, Familia go, so does Mets' 'pen
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 1h
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- At this point in spring, the Mets are concerned enough with Jeurys Familia’s control that they have instructed James McCann and other catchers to have Familia aim for the middle of the plate. They hope that in that fashion,...
Pete Alonso mashes a ‘birthday bomb’ grand slam on his mom’s birthday - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 2h
This slam happened to be grander than most.
Game Recap: Mets Take Down Nationals On Back Of Polar Bear Slam
by: Jordan Baron — Mets Merized Online 2h
It was a slugfest down in Port St. Lucie on Thursday afternoon, as the New York Mets defeated the division rival Washington Nationals, 8-4, on the back of three home runs.PitchingSophomore lef
Alonso Reacts to His Grand Slam
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 2h
3/4/21: Pete Alonso talks about his grand slam in the Mets 8-4 win over the Washington Nationals. Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full archive of vi...
Alderson: `Some of our players aren’t defensive geniuses' | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 2h
New York Mets president Sandy Alderson says he is emphasizing offense over defense but Kevin Pillar and Albert Almora Jr. were brought in to help with their gloves.“While some of our players aren't de
How are you feeling about the Mets’ starting pitching? Join us on Locker Room at 7:30pm ET
by: Brian Salvatore — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3h
Our weekly Locker Room chat is focused on the starting rotation this week.
