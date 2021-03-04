Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
Brandon Nimmo belts leadoff homer in Mets’ spring win

by: Mike Puma New York Post 1h

Observations from the Mets’ spring training game Thursday: Fast blast Brandon Nimmo finished 2-for-2 with a homer leading off the game for the Mets in their 8-4 exhibition victory over the

ESPN NY Mets Blog
Mets' Lugo on track to resume throwing near opener

by: Associated Press ESPN New York: Mets Blog 1h

Mets pitcher Seth Lugo is on track to resume throwing around opening day as the right-hander recovers from surgery Feb. 16 to remove a bone spur from his pitching elbow.

Film Room
Jeurys Familia talks spring debut | 03/04/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 2h

Jeurys Familia talks about his first appearance of the spring, in which he allowed two walks and no hits in one inning for the Mets

MLB: Mets.com
As Betances, Familia go, so does Mets' 'pen

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 3h

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- At this point in spring, the Mets are concerned enough with Jeurys Familia’s control that they have instructed James McCann and other catchers to have Familia aim for the middle of the plate. They hope that in that fashion,...

Daily News
Pete Alonso mashes a ‘birthday bomb’ grand slam on his mom’s birthday - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 3h

This slam happened to be grander than most.

Mets Merized
Game Recap: Mets Take Down Nationals On Back Of Polar Bear Slam

by: Jordan Baron Mets Merized Online 4h

It was a slugfest down in Port St. Lucie on Thursday afternoon, as the New York Mets defeated the division rival Washington Nationals, 8-4, on the back of three home runs.PitchingSophomore lef

New York Mets Videos

Alonso Reacts to His Grand Slam

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 4h

3/4/21: Pete Alonso talks about his grand slam in the Mets 8-4 win over the Washington Nationals. Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full archive of vi...

Newsday
Alderson: `Some of our players aren’t defensive geniuses' | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 4h

New York Mets president Sandy Alderson says he is emphasizing offense over defense but Kevin Pillar and Albert Almora Jr. were brought in to help with their gloves.“While some of our players aren't de

