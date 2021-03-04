New York Mets
Spring Notes: Hager Homers, Baty Continues to Impress
by: Ben Fadden — Mets Minors 1h
The New York Mets beat the Washington Nationals 8-4 in eight innings on Thursday afternoon. Most of the Mets' projected 26-man roster got the majority of the playing time since the exhibition game
Larry Elliot : The First Mets Player To HR In Four Straight Games (1964/1966)
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 15m
Lawrence Lee Elliot was born on March 5, 1938 in San Diego, California. The left handed hitting outfielder was signed out of Herbert Hoov...
ESPN Broadcast Was Fine For Spring Training
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 48m
If you had the opportunity to watch the Spring Training matchup between the New York Mets and Washington Nationals, we’ll have to assume you were in Port St. Lucie. That assumption was made b…
Brandon Nimmo belts leadoff homer in Mets’ spring win
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 3h
Observations from the Mets’ spring training game Thursday: Fast blast Brandon Nimmo finished 2-for-2 with a homer leading off the game for the Mets in their 8-4 exhibition victory over the
Mets' Lugo on track to resume throwing near opener
by: Associated Press — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 3h
Mets pitcher Seth Lugo is on track to resume throwing around opening day as the right-hander recovers from surgery Feb. 16 to remove a bone spur from his pitching elbow.
Jeurys Familia talks spring debut | 03/04/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 4h
Jeurys Familia talks about his first appearance of the spring, in which he allowed two walks and no hits in one inning for the Mets
As Betances, Familia go, so does Mets' 'pen
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 5h
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- At this point in spring, the Mets are concerned enough with Jeurys Familia’s control that they have instructed James McCann and other catchers to have Familia aim for the middle of the plate. They hope that in that fashion,...
Pete Alonso mashes a ‘birthday bomb’ grand slam on his mom’s birthday - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 5h
This slam happened to be grander than most.
