ESPN Broadcast Was Fine For Spring Training

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 47m

If you had the opportunity to watch the Spring Training matchup between the New York Mets and Washington Nationals, we’ll have to assume you were in Port St. Lucie. That assumption was made b…

Larry Elliot : The First Mets Player To HR In Four Straight Games (1964/1966)

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 13m

Lawrence Lee Elliot was born on March 5, 1938 in San Diego, California. The left handed hitting outfielder was signed out of Herbert Hoov...

Mets Minors

Spring Notes: Hager Homers, Baty Continues to Impress

by: Ben Fadden Mets Minors 1h

The New York Mets beat the Washington Nationals 8-4 in eight innings on Thursday afternoon. Most of the Mets' projected 26-man roster got the majority of the playing time since the exhibition game

Brandon Nimmo belts leadoff homer in Mets’ spring win

by: Mike Puma New York Post 3h

Observations from the Mets’ spring training game Thursday: Fast blast Brandon Nimmo finished 2-for-2 with a homer leading off the game for the Mets in their 8-4 exhibition victory over the

Mets' Lugo on track to resume throwing near opener

by: Associated Press ESPN New York: Mets Blog 3h

Mets pitcher Seth Lugo is on track to resume throwing around opening day as the right-hander recovers from surgery Feb. 16 to remove a bone spur from his pitching elbow.

Jeurys Familia talks spring debut | 03/04/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 4h

Jeurys Familia talks about his first appearance of the spring, in which he allowed two walks and no hits in one inning for the Mets

As Betances, Familia go, so does Mets' 'pen

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 5h

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- At this point in spring, the Mets are concerned enough with Jeurys Familia’s control that they have instructed James McCann and other catchers to have Familia aim for the middle of the plate. They hope that in that fashion,...

Pete Alonso mashes a ‘birthday bomb’ grand slam on his mom’s birthday - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 5h

This slam happened to be grander than most.

