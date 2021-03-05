Do Not Sell My Personal Information

David Peterson Can Take Step Forward With Improved Changeup

by: Thomas Hall Mets Merized Online 30m

While receiving quality performances from the starting rotation was a major issue for the New York Mets last season, aside from ace Jacob deGrom, of course, they were pleasantly surprised to watch

Tweets

    Deesha @DeeshaThosar 4m
    Scheduling update: Mets will play the Astros tomorrow at 1:05 p.m. ET instead of 6:30 night game due to expected rain later in the day. Jacob deGrom is still slated to make his spring debut.
    MLB @MLB 5m
    You love to see the Ohtani filth. 🤮
    New York Mets @Mets 7m
    .@TheRealSmith2_ is first-team all hands. 😂
    David Adler @_dadler 8m
    Jacob deGrom vs. Zack Greinke tomorrow means we could see a 100 mph pitch from one starter and a 60 mph pitch from the other
    Justin Toscano @JustinCToscano 8m
    The Mets’ game in West Palm tomorrow, originally scheduled to be a night game, has been moved to a 1:05 p.m. start as the teams look to avoid the expected rain. It will be a seven-inning game.
    Tim Healey @timbhealey 9m
    Mets scheduling update: Their game against the Astros tomorrow in West Palm Beach has been moved up to 1 p.m., due to bad weather later in the day. (It had been set for 6:30 p.m.) It will be a seven-inning game. Jacob deGrom is slated to make his Grapefruit League debut.
