New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
Jared Robinson is looking to make it to the big leagues in 2021

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3h

An uptick in Robinson’s strikeout rate in 2019 is intriguing.

Empire Sports Media
Former Mets’ target Jake Odorizzi agrees to deal with the Astros

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 34m

For much of the winter, while the New York Mets were looking at several options to fortify their starting rotation with the 2021 season in mind, they reportedly had a close look at free agent pitcher Jake Odorizzi, formerly on the Minnesota Twins....

Mack's Mets
Mack - More Draft News

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 53m

  3-2-21 - BA   UCLA righthander Nick Nastrini currently ranks No. 95 on the BA 200 but has come out with better fastball velocity (...

Mets Merized
Passan: Jake Odorizzi Agrees to Two-Year Deal With Astros

by: Mojo Hill Mets Merized Online 57m

One of the last remaining free agent starting pitcher options is off the board, as right-hander Jake Odorizzi has reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with the Houston Astros. Jeff Passan of ESPN

Amazin' Avenue
Open thread: Mets at Astros, 3/6/21

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h

The only broadcast of the game is the Astros’ radio broadcast.

The Apple

Can Jeurys Familia Rebound?

by: Chris Jones The Apple 2h

After two bad years, can the power righty resolve his struggles?

New York Post
Mets’ George Springer what-if filled with intrigue: Sherman

by: Joel Sherman New York Post 4h

Sandy Alderson insisted the Mets were very interested in signing George Springer. They had a stopping point, though, at five years. The slugger eventually received a six-year, $150 million guarantee

Rising Apple

Mets may want to think about moving Sean Reid-Foley to a permanent relief role

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 4h

Sean Reid-Foley is of the arms the New York Mets picked up in the Steven Matz trade with the Toronto Blue Jays. The 25-year-old righty has spent most of hi...

SNY Mets

Can the Mets trust Edwin Diaz in 2021? | New York Mets | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 5h

The BNNY crew wonders whether or not the Mets can trust Edwin Diaz this year, after the reliever delivered uneven results throughout the shortened 2020 seaso...

