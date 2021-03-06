New York Mets
Jared Robinson is looking to make it to the big leagues in 2021
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3h
An uptick in Robinson’s strikeout rate in 2019 is intriguing.
Former Mets’ target Jake Odorizzi agrees to deal with the Astros
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 34m
For much of the winter, while the New York Mets were looking at several options to fortify their starting rotation with the 2021 season in mind, they reportedly had a close look at free agent pitcher Jake Odorizzi, formerly on the Minnesota Twins....
Mack - More Draft News
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 53m
3-2-21 - BA UCLA righthander Nick Nastrini currently ranks No. 95 on the BA 200 but has come out with better fastball velocity (...
Passan: Jake Odorizzi Agrees to Two-Year Deal With Astros
by: Mojo Hill — Mets Merized Online 57m
One of the last remaining free agent starting pitcher options is off the board, as right-hander Jake Odorizzi has reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with the Houston Astros. Jeff Passan of ESPN
Open thread: Mets at Astros, 3/6/21
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
The only broadcast of the game is the Astros’ radio broadcast.
Can Jeurys Familia Rebound?
by: Chris Jones — The Apple 2h
After two bad years, can the power righty resolve his struggles?
Mets’ George Springer what-if filled with intrigue: Sherman
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 4h
Sandy Alderson insisted the Mets were very interested in signing George Springer. They had a stopping point, though, at five years. The slugger eventually received a six-year, $150 million guarantee
Mets may want to think about moving Sean Reid-Foley to a permanent relief role
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 4h
Sean Reid-Foley is of the arms the New York Mets picked up in the Steven Matz trade with the Toronto Blue Jays. The 25-year-old righty has spent most of hi...
Can the Mets trust Edwin Diaz in 2021? | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 5h
The BNNY crew wonders whether or not the Mets can trust Edwin Diaz this year, after the reliever delivered uneven results throughout the shortened 2020 seaso...
Tweets
Great day for deGrom. He strikes out three in two innings of work. 🔥Official Team Account
Blog / Website
Per my twitter timeline Jacob degrom pitched like Jacob degrom for 2 innings.Beat Writer / Columnist
DeGrom finished after two scoreless innings in his Grapefruit League debut. Fastball sat at 99-100. He allowed one hit and had two strikeouts.Beat Writer / Columnist
Jacob deGrom got called strike three on Martin Maldonado at 99 mph, then blew additional 99 mph fastballs past Grae Kessinger and Jake Meyers. deGrom's spring debut is in the books: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K, 29 pitches. He gets a nice ovation from an extremely pro-Mets crowd.Blogger / Podcaster
