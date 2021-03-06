New York Mets
Mack's Mock Pick - #34 - 2B - Max Ferguson
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 1h
Max Ferguson Mack's spin - Ferguson is now considered the top pure second baseman in the draft. He's a good hitter, a good fielder, an...
Jacob deGrom set for rare Mets feat
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 43s
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Jacob deGrom would have preferred a chance to test his offspeed pitches, but with his fastball humming Saturday, he stuck to the basics. Deploying mostly raw heat —
Mets Jacob deGrom to start Opening Day, joining elite club
by: Justin Toscano — North Jersey 21m
Jacob deGrom is already one of the best pitchers in Mets history. On Opening Day, he'll join an inner circle.
Mets' Jacob deGrom touches triple digits in spring debut - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 35m
Jacob deGrom remembered to bring the heat when he packed for the team’s travel day.
Mets OF Michael Conforto on extension talks: 'Nothing to report on my end'
by: Erin Walsh, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 56m
New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto will become a free agent after the 2021 season unless he reaches an extension with the club before that. However, things don't sound too great on the extension front.
New York Mets: deGrom Dominant in Rain-Shortened 6-1 Win
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 57m
The New York Mets only played six innings on Saturday, but there were plenty of positives in their 6-1 over the Houston Astros. Jacob deGrom and Edwin Diaz made their spring debuts while Pete Alonso remained hot at the plate. https://twitter.com/MLB/s
Padres Claim Jordan Humphreys From Giants
by: TC Zencka — MLB Trade Rumors 1h
The Padres claimed Jordan Humphreys off waivers from the Giants and will add him to the 40-man roster, per the …
Game Recap: Mets’ Bats Stay Hot en Route to a 6-1 Victory
by: Aaron Valentino — Mets Merized Online 1h
The Mets won their third spring training game of the year on Saturday against the Houston Astros by a final score of 6-1. The game ended after only six innings due to rain. PitchingIt was Jac
