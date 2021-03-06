New York Mets
DeGrom Shines, Dom Smith Homers in Win
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 6m
3/6/21: Jacob deGrom strikes out three in two innings, and Dom Smith rockets a home run to right in a Mets 6-1 win over Houston. Check out http://m.mlb.com/v...
Mauricio, Crow-Armstrong impress at plate
by: Joe Bloss — MLB: Mets 43m
Saturday was a good day for 20-year-old shortstops of the future. No. 7 overall prospect Bobby Witt Jr. launched his first Spring Training home run for the Royals, while No. 8 CJ Abrams showed off several tools in a Padres’ win over the Dodgers.
Jacob deGrom makes spring debut, Pete Alonso and company keep raking | New York Mets Highlight | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 46m
Jacob deGrom struck out the side in his second inning of work as he made his spring debut and the Mets' offense continued to sizzle in a rain-shortened 6-1 w...
Mets' Edwin Diaz sticking with popular entrance music | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 2h
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — With fans expected to return to Citi Field this year, so is Edwin Diaz’s bop of an entrance song. The Mets’ closer revealed after his exhibition debut Saturday — a scoreless in
Dom Smith's solo swat | 03/06/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 2h
Dom Smith drills a home run to right-center field to begin the 4th inning, giving the Mets a 3-0 lead over the Astros in Spring Training
Mets' Edwin Diaz makes strong Grapefruit League debut - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 2h
“I’m taking this game pretty much as the start of the regular season,” Diaz said.
Mariners hope to have unearthed pitching gem in Chris Flexen
by: AP — USA Today 2h
Chris Flexen is already being written into the Seattle Mariners' rotation despite having very little success the last...
