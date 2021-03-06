Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
59677832_thumbnail

Notes: Díaz's music; prospects impressing

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 2h

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Mariano Rivera had “Enter Sandman.” Trevor Hoffman had “Hells Bells.” Edwin Díaz? He jogs in to “Narco” by Blasterjaxx and Timmy Trumpet, and he won’t be changing it anytime soon -- not given how important he thinks it is to...

MLB: Mets.com
59679431_thumbnail

Mauricio, Crow-Armstrong impress at plate

by: Joe Bloss MLB: Mets 34m

Saturday was a good day for 20-year-old shortstops of the future. No. 7 overall prospect Bobby Witt Jr. launched his first Spring Training home run for the Royals, while No. 8 CJ Abrams showed off several tools in a Padres’ win over the Dodgers.

SNY Mets

Jacob deGrom makes spring debut, Pete Alonso and company keep raking | New York Mets Highlight | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 37m

Jacob deGrom struck out the side in his second inning of work as he made his spring debut and the Mets' offense continued to sizzle in a rain-shortened 6-1 w...

Newsday
59678261_thumbnail

Mets' Edwin Diaz sticking with popular entrance music | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 2h

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — With fans expected to return to Citi Field this year, so is Edwin Diaz’s bop of an entrance song. The Mets’ closer revealed after his exhibition debut Saturday — a scoreless in

Film Room
59678046_thumbnail

Dom Smith's solo swat | 03/06/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 2h

Dom Smith drills a home run to right-center field to begin the 4th inning, giving the Mets a 3-0 lead over the Astros in Spring Training

Daily News
59677955_thumbnail

Mets' Edwin Diaz makes strong Grapefruit League debut - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 2h

“I’m taking this game pretty much as the start of the regular season,” Diaz said.

USA Today
59677919_thumbnail

Mariners hope to have unearthed pitching gem in Chris Flexen

by: AP USA Today 2h

Chris Flexen is already being written into the Seattle Mariners' rotation despite having very little success the last...

New York Post
59677248_thumbnail

Knicks’ Julius Randle shows how right player can change everything

by: Mike Vaccaro New York Post 3h

This is what makes basketball so unique, and so uniquely appealing: Sometimes, it really does only take one player — the right player. It isn’t a one-man game, no. One-man basketball teams

Barstool Sports
59677189_thumbnail

Pray For Baseball: Edwin Diaz Is Bringing Back His Absolute FIRE Entrance Music From Last Season | Barstool Sports

by: Clem Barstool Sports 3h

That right there is the best news Mets fans could possibly get right now. Since it's Spring Training, people will hang on every story about a player showing up in camp in the """""best shape of his li...

