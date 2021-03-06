New York Mets
Mets’ Edwin Diaz already adopting regular-season mindset
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 36m
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Edwin Diaz’s season, in his mind at least, began Saturday. After throwing three live batting practice sessions earlier in camp, the Mets closer took the mound in an
MLB Spring Training: Mets, deGrom get past Astros
by: Field Level Media — Sportsnaut 30m
Jacob deGrom pitched two scoreless innings in his spring debut as the New York Mets cruised to a 6-1 victory Saturday over the Houston Astros in a
Luis Rojas on deGrom’s start | 03/06/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 2h
Luis Rojas discusses Jacob deGrom’s Spring Training start against the Astros, Dom Smith's home run and Edwin Díaz workout
DeGrom Shines, Dom Smith Homers in Win
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 3h
3/6/21: Jacob deGrom strikes out three in two innings, and Dom Smith rockets a home run to right in a Mets 6-1 win over Houston. Check out http://m.mlb.com/v...
Mauricio, Crow-Armstrong impress at plate
by: Joe Bloss — MLB: Mets 3h
Saturday was a good day for 20-year-old shortstops of the future. No. 7 overall prospect Bobby Witt Jr. launched his first Spring Training home run for the Royals, while No. 8 CJ Abrams showed off several tools in a Padres’ win over the Dodgers.
Jacob deGrom makes spring debut, Pete Alonso and company keep raking | New York Mets Highlight | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 3h
Jacob deGrom struck out the side in his second inning of work as he made his spring debut and the Mets' offense continued to sizzle in a rain-shortened 6-1 w...
Mets' Edwin Diaz sticking with popular entrance music | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 5h
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — With fans expected to return to Citi Field this year, so is Edwin Diaz’s bop of an entrance song. The Mets’ closer revealed after his exhibition debut Saturday — a scoreless in
Mets' Edwin Diaz makes strong Grapefruit League debut - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 5h
“I’m taking this game pretty much as the start of the regular season,” Diaz said.
