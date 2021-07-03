Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Film Room
Luis Rojas on playing the Marlins | 03/07/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 1h

Mets manager Luis Rojas discusses the team's performance against Miami and gives an update on José Martínez

New York Post
Jeff McNeil’s rough day heightens Mets lineup concern

by: Mike Puma New York Post 7m

PORT ST. LUCIE — Jeff McNeil’s hat trick playing third base Sunday — he committed a fielding and throwing error in addition to another on a missed catch — offered a reminder as to why the Mets

Sportsnaut
Spring training roundup: Kansas City Royals rally to knock off San Diego Padres

by: Field Level Media Sportsnaut 16m

Kelvin Gutierrez belted a go-ahead two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning as the Kansas City Royals rallied for a 4-3 victory over the host San Diego

Empire Sports Media
New York Mets Play Ugly Defense in 4-4 Tie Against Miami Marlins

by: Daniel Marcillo Empire Sports Media 1h

The New York Mets lived up to the reputation of being a team lacking 'defensive geniuses' on Sunday. Four errors, including three from Jeff McNeil, led to an ugly 4-4 tie against the Miami Marlins. The Marlins also had an ugly game at the plate as...

SNY Mets

Jonathan Villar hits a three-run bomb as the Mets tie the Marlins | New York Mets Highlights | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 2h

Mets IF Jonathan Villar smoked a three-run shot out to right in the Mets spring training outing against the Marlins on Sunday afternoon, which ended in a 4-4...

Newsday
'Shugo' Boss: Mets' Marcus Stroman passionate about his shoe line, cleats | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 2h

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Marcus Stroman is something of sartorialist and now a shoemaker, but the independent cleat brand he launched last month isn’t just about style. It’s about health. For the past t

MLB: Mets.com
Notes: Blevins competing; Martínez injured

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 2h

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- When the Giants released him in the early stages of the pandemic last April, Jerry Blevins didn’t take much time to reflect on a career that seemed potentially complete -- “chasing around two kids in diapers,” he said, “you...

Daily News
Mets struggle in windy spring game against Marlins - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 3h

Luis Rojas said Sunday was a teaching moment for the team.

