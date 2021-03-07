New York Mets
Jeff McNeil’s rough day heightens Mets lineup concern
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 9m
PORT ST. LUCIE — Jeff McNeil’s hat trick playing third base Sunday — he committed a fielding and throwing error in addition to another on a missed catch — offered a reminder as to why the Mets
Spring training roundup: Kansas City Royals rally to knock off San Diego Padres
by: Field Level Media — Sportsnaut 18m
Kelvin Gutierrez belted a go-ahead two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning as the Kansas City Royals rallied for a 4-3 victory over the host San Diego
Luis Rojas on playing the Marlins | 03/07/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 1h
Mets manager Luis Rojas discusses the team's performance against Miami and gives an update on José Martínez
New York Mets Play Ugly Defense in 4-4 Tie Against Miami Marlins
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 2h
The New York Mets lived up to the reputation of being a team lacking 'defensive geniuses' on Sunday. Four errors, including three from Jeff McNeil, led to an ugly 4-4 tie against the Miami Marlins. The Marlins also had an ugly game at the plate as...
Jonathan Villar hits a three-run bomb as the Mets tie the Marlins | New York Mets Highlights | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 2h
Mets IF Jonathan Villar smoked a three-run shot out to right in the Mets spring training outing against the Marlins on Sunday afternoon, which ended in a 4-4...
'Shugo' Boss: Mets' Marcus Stroman passionate about his shoe line, cleats | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 2h
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Marcus Stroman is something of sartorialist and now a shoemaker, but the independent cleat brand he launched last month isn’t just about style. It’s about health. For the past t
Notes: Blevins competing; Martínez injured
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 2h
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- When the Giants released him in the early stages of the pandemic last April, Jerry Blevins didn’t take much time to reflect on a career that seemed potentially complete -- “chasing around two kids in diapers,” he said, “you...
Mets struggle in windy spring game against Marlins - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 3h
Luis Rojas said Sunday was a teaching moment for the team.
