New York Mets

Mets Merized
Morning Briefing: Carlos Carrasco to Make Spring Debut This Week

by: Michael Logan Mets Merized Online 2h

Good morning, Mets fans! The Mets are back in action today as Jordan Yamamoto gets the start for New York, while Joe Ross will make his spring training debut for the Nationals. First pitch from so

amNewYork
Mets, Francisco Lindor extension talks to begin this week: report | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno amNewYork 2m

Contract extension talks between the New York Mets and All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor are expected to begin sometime this week, MLB Network's Jon

Yardbarker
Report: Francisco Lindor, Mets extension talks expected to begin this week

by: Erin Walsh, Yardbarker Yardbarker 6m

Last month, Lindor said there is a "mutual interest" to work out an extension with the Mets. He was traded to New York by the Cleveland Indians in January. 

Mets Merized
Marcus Stroman Feels Better This Spring Than Years Past

by: John Flanigan Mets Merized Online 23m

New York Mets right-hander Marcus Stroman made his second start of Grapefruit League action on Sunday afternoon in the teams 4-4 tie to the Miami Marlins at Clover Park.After a successful firs

Shea Bridge Report
Trevor Hildenberger and the Young Core

by: James Schapiro Shea Bridge Report 29m

Or: why the Mets' bullpen needs a dose of Dropkick Murphys

nj.com
Mets’ Francisco Lindor can surpass Yankees’ Derek Jeter as top shortstop in NYC history - nj.com

by: Joe Gigliojgiglio@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 44m

The New York Mets just didn’t land a star. In shortstop Francisco Lindor, a franchise-changing player arrived in Queens.

Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News for March 8, 2021

by: Richard Staff SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 51m

Your Monday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.

Bleacher Report
Mets Rumors: Francisco Lindor Contract Talks 'Expected to Begin' This Week

by: Rob Goldberg Bleacher Report 1h

Contract discussions between the New York Mets and Francisco Lindor are "expected to begin in earnest this week," according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network. Heyman noted Opening Day on April 1 is a "soft deadline" for the two sides...

Elite Sports NY
State of the New York Mets: Excitement, anticipation for new year

by: Tatiana Snedeker Elite Sports NY 1h

State of the New York Mets: Excitement, anticipation for new year first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.

    Tim Ryder @TimothyRRyder 1m
    just a toxic way of thinking. genuinely looking forward to Stro proving these people wrong
    Dustin Roberts
    @TheAppleNYM He's definitely going to be the weak link in the starting rotation. Quit on his team and probably didn't much while taking a vacation.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    metspolice.com @metspolice 4m
    Lindor will also need to become Captain of the Mets, and stay out of media trouble for these next 11 seasons. But sure, he totally could pass Jeter as NYC’s best SS. Let’s just throw that out there as if it’s not like saying The Next Seaver type nonsense.
    Blogger / Podcaster
    metspolice.com @metspolice 5m
    If Lindor runs off 5 straight rings with the Mets, while getting 200 hits per year, he will be 32 with the same amount of rings as Jeter but will have 1896 career hits. If he can get 200 hits a year for another 6 years he will be 38 with 3096 hits and then we can discuss this.
    Blogger / Podcaster
    Marcus Stroman @STR0 7m
    Time to make music on those calm nights when my baseball routine/preparation for my body and mind is complete. About to listen to these instrumentals sent from the goat in the music industry. Let’s work soon my bro! @Boi1da
    Player
    Marcus Stroman @STR0 11m
    I will continue to be a beacon of positive light in this negative world. 🗣
    Player
    Greg Prince @greg_prince 13m
    RT @roselleavenue: New! Re-imagined alt-universe magazine covers, with emphasis on player image 👍 Tom Seaver #Mets on Baseball Digest 1/71 Approx. 8"x10" on card stock. $30 +$7.95 BMWT. DM for PayPal invoice 🙂 @KenBorsuk1 https://t.co/lBeuQqgZhG
    Blogger / Podcaster
