New York Mets

Talkin' Mets
Is Stro the Key to the Mets Rotation?

by: UPNORTH CITY GIRLZ RADIO Talkin' Mets 59m

Mike Silva discusses the importance of Marcus Stroman to the Mets starting rotation. He is also joined by long-time fan Marc Gold of Gold's Horseradish fame. Marc discusses falling in love with the Mets after losing his beloved Brooklyn Dodgers,...

Mets Merized
Marcus Stroman Feels Better This Spring Than Years Past

by: John Flanigan Mets Merized Online 13m

New York Mets right-hander Marcus Stroman made his second start of Grapefruit League action on Sunday afternoon in the teams 4-4 tie to the Miami Marlins at Clover Park.After a successful firs

Shea Bridge Report
Trevor Hildenberger and the Young Core

by: James Schapiro Shea Bridge Report 19m

Or: why the Mets' bullpen needs a dose of Dropkick Murphys

nj.com
Mets’ Francisco Lindor can surpass Yankees’ Derek Jeter as top shortstop in NYC history - nj.com

by: Joe Gigliojgiglio@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 34m

The New York Mets just didn’t land a star. In shortstop Francisco Lindor, a franchise-changing player arrived in Queens.

Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News for March 8, 2021

by: Richard Staff SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 41m

Your Monday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.

Bleacher Report
Mets Rumors: Francisco Lindor Contract Talks 'Expected to Begin' This Week

by: Rob Goldberg Bleacher Report 52m

Contract discussions between the New York Mets and Francisco Lindor are "expected to begin in earnest this week," according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network. Heyman noted Opening Day on April 1 is a "soft deadline" for the two sides...

Elite Sports NY
State of the New York Mets: Excitement, anticipation for new year

by: Tatiana Snedeker Elite Sports NY 54m

State of the New York Mets: Excitement, anticipation for new year first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.

Empire Sports Media
Mets: Francisco Lindor extension talks expected to begin “in earnest” this week

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 57m

With three major stars hitting free agency after the 2021 season, the New York Mets have some work to do if they want to build a sustainable winner for 2022 and beyond. Shortstop Francisco Lindor, pitcher Noah Syndergaard, and outfielder Michael...

Mets Briefing

The Metropolitan: A new bullpen option emerges

by: Jeffrey Bellone Mets Briefing 58m

Plus, catching you up on today’s news

  • profile photo
    Tim Ryder @TimothyRRyder 1m
    just a toxic way of thinking. genuinely looking forward to Stro proving these people wrong
    Dustin Roberts
    @TheAppleNYM He's definitely going to be the weak link in the starting rotation. Quit on his team and probably didn't much while taking a vacation.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    metspolice.com @metspolice 4m
    Lindor will also need to become Captain of the Mets, and stay out of media trouble for these next 11 seasons. But sure, he totally could pass Jeter as NYC’s best SS. Let’s just throw that out there as if it’s not like saying The Next Seaver type nonsense.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    metspolice.com @metspolice 5m
    If Lindor runs off 5 straight rings with the Mets, while getting 200 hits per year, he will be 32 with the same amount of rings as Jeter but will have 1896 career hits. If he can get 200 hits a year for another 6 years he will be 38 with 3096 hits and then we can discuss this.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Marcus Stroman @STR0 7m
    Time to make music on those calm nights when my baseball routine/preparation for my body and mind is complete. About to listen to these instrumentals sent from the goat in the music industry. Let’s work soon my bro! @Boi1da
    Player
  • profile photo
    Marcus Stroman @STR0 11m
    I will continue to be a beacon of positive light in this negative world. 🗣
    Player
  • profile photo
    Greg Prince @greg_prince 13m
    RT @roselleavenue: New! Re-imagined alt-universe magazine covers, with emphasis on player image 👍 Tom Seaver #Mets on Baseball Digest 1/71 Approx. 8"x10" on card stock. $30 +$7.95 BMWT. DM for PayPal invoice 🙂 @KenBorsuk1 https://t.co/lBeuQqgZhG
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • More Mets Tweets