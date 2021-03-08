New York Mets
Foolish Mets once again not playing Dom Smith in LF in practice game?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1h
If Dom Smith is going to play out of position in LF, shouldn’t the Mets be getting him some reps in Left Field? What’s the point of playing him at 1B if that’s where Vulgar Bear is going to play? Is Dom hurt? Is the manager incompetent?
Top Prospects: Crow-Armstrong | 03/08/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 27m
2021 MLB.com Top Prospects: If he can be a decent hitter, Pete Crow-Armstrong fits the model of a classic leadoff hitter
Mets Have Myriad Options at Third
by: Tim Ryder — The Apple 43m
Depth and versatility may work out to be Mets' saving grace
Mets Minors: Prospects return and the joys of Spring
by: David Groveman — Mets 360 44m
It feels like March of 2020 never ended. There are memories of setting up preseason tracking documents and making predictions and then there is this long empty space where the minor league season w…
New York Mets: Jerry Blevins is aiming for one of the last bullpen spots
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 1h
With the arrivals of right-hander Trevor May and lefty Aaron Loup, the New York Mets have one of the deepest bullpens in the National League, even if they won’t have stellar setup man Seth Lugo available for the start of the season. Edwin Diaz is...
Pete Alonso Already Benefiting From His Adjustments
by: Matt Musico — Mets Merized Online 1h
There are just a few guarantees in life: death, taxes, and discussing how spring training stats are meaningless.It’s something that’s talked about every spring from all corners of the inte
Mets Third Base Dilemma
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 1h
Simply put, third base was the biggest hole the New York Mets had this offseason, and they did nothing to address it. Now, they’re scrambling. The incumbent, J.D. Davis, is the worst defensiv…
Tom Brennan - METS' SCHEDULE MAKER WAS NO DOUBT A PHILLIE PHANATIC
by: Tom Brennan — Mack's Mets 1h
We all find ourselves taking it a day at a time during the pandemic. Perhaps, like me, not looking too far ahead. So for the first time, I...
