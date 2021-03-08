New York Mets
PRESS RELEASE - Reid Brignac named St. Lucie Mets manager
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 2h
Reid Brignac named St. Lucie Mets manager Jerome Williams, Tommy Joseph and Jay Pecci round out coaching staff PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (Mar...
Mets Interested In Maikel Franco
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 4m
2:35PM: Franco is expected to pick his next team within the next couple of days, according to Joel Sherman of …
The Age of Piazza & Wright
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 6m
Welcome to the final chapter of Faith and Fears historical countdown of the The Top 100 Mets of the 2000s. A full introduction to what weve been doing is available here. He tried.
Heyman: Mets Showing Interest in Maikel Franco
by: Ryan Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 9m
According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the New York Mets are "in the Maikel Franco derby" as one of the teams showing interest in acquiring the free agent third baseman.Franco made his MLB de
Top Prospects: Alexander Ramirez | 03/08/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 26m
2021 MLB.com Top Prospects: Alexander Ramirez is a promising young player in the Mets system because of his speed and potential
All-Stars, Iowa cornfield, Arenado return spice MLB schedule | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 34m
(AP) -- After one of its strangest seasons ever, baseball returns to a full schedule this year. The All-Star Game is back. Fans are back, too, at least small crowds in some places. And an Iowa cornfi
Mets Clubhouse Confidential Podcast By Rich Coutinho Met Beat Reporter @ NYEXTRA.com
by: rcmetreporter — The New York Extra 45m
This week’s edition of Met Clubhouse confidential Rich Coutinho chats about Spring training and some hot topics. This episode includes: Mets naming Jacob deGrom Opening Day Starting Pitcher and how anyone that […]
Mets to begin Lindor talks this week (source)
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 59m
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Let the negotiations begin. The Mets intend to begin extension talks with shortstop Francisco Lindor this week, a source said, kicking off what could be a busy rest of the month. The same source said the Mets plan to handle...
Top prospect, Matt Allan (@matthew_allan2) K’s Starlin Castro. That’s his first spring training strikeout. #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
Matt Allan in his first inning of spring training action: -Kyle Schwarber grounded out -Starlin Casro struck out -Alex Avila doubles -Carter Kieboom bloop single (run scores) -E4 -Wild pitch -Hernan Perez two-run single -Yadiel Hernandez singles 0.2 IP, 3 R (1 ER)Now on the mound for the Mets: Right-hander Matt Allan (!!!)Beat Writer / Columnist
My son is back to his winning ways! #SHUGOPlayer
Matt Allan is very likely going to be good at the baseball..@matthew_allan2’s first strikeout. https://t.co/gAqrz6UgawBeat Writer / Columnist
José Martínez is certainly the bigger threat against LHP: .915 OPS, 145 wRC+ Maikel Franco vs. LHP: .730 OPS, 88 wRC+ #Mets #LGMRight-handed bench bat needed with Martinez potentially hurt. Would give them more depth at third. https://t.co/yvudy5NYT9Blogger / Podcaster
.@matthew_allan2’s first strikeout.Minors
