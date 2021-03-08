New York Mets
Mets Clubhouse Confidential Podcast By Rich Coutinho Met Beat Reporter @ NYEXTRA.com
by: rcmetreporter — The New York Extra 35m
This week’s edition of Met Clubhouse confidential Rich Coutinho chats about Spring training and some hot topics. This episode includes: Mets naming Jacob deGrom Opening Day Starting Pitcher and how anyone that […]
Top Prospects: Alexander Ramirez | 03/08/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 16m
2021 MLB.com Top Prospects: Alexander Ramirez is a promising young player in the Mets system because of his speed and potential
All-Stars, Iowa cornfield, Arenado return spice MLB schedule | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 24m
(AP) -- After one of its strangest seasons ever, baseball returns to a full schedule this year. The All-Star Game is back. Fans are back, too, at least small crowds in some places. And an Iowa cornfi
Mets to begin Lindor talks this week (source)
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 49m
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Let the negotiations begin. The Mets intend to begin extension talks with shortstop Francisco Lindor this week, a source said, kicking off what could be a busy rest of the month. The same source said the Mets plan to handle...
PRESS RELEASE - Reid Brignac named St. Lucie Mets manager
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 2h
Reid Brignac named St. Lucie Mets manager Jerome Williams, Tommy Joseph and Jay Pecci round out coaching staff PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (Mar...
Spring Training Game Thread: Mets vs. Nationals, 1:05 PM
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 3h
New York Mets (3-2) @ Washington Nationals (2-3)Monday, March 8, 2020 • 1:05 p.m.FITTEAM Ballpark • West Palm Beach, FLRHP Jordan Yamamoto (0-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Joe Ross (0-0, 2.45)Recappi
Party like it’s 2014 with Wilfredo Tovar!
by: Steve Sypa — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3h
The infielder is back, and like his prior stint with the Mets, will primarily serve as infield depth.
Brandon Nimmo turned to childhood hero to earn full-time Mets job: Sherman
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 4h
Brandon Nimmo toggled between fan and student, bouncing happily from one to the other. He had dreamed of this conversation. What it might be to actually speak with Todd Helton. For 20 minutes on
Top prospect, Matt Allan (@matthew_allan2) K’s Starlin Castro. That’s his first spring training strikeout. #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
Matt Allan in his first inning of spring training action: -Kyle Schwarber grounded out -Starlin Casro struck out -Alex Avila doubles -Carter Kieboom bloop single (run scores) -E4 -Wild pitch -Hernan Perez two-run single -Yadiel Hernandez singles 0.2 IP, 3 R (1 ER)Now on the mound for the Mets: Right-hander Matt Allan (!!!)Beat Writer / Columnist
My son is back to his winning ways! #SHUGOPlayer
Matt Allan is very likely going to be good at the baseball..@matthew_allan2’s first strikeout. https://t.co/gAqrz6UgawBeat Writer / Columnist
José Martínez is certainly the bigger threat against LHP: .915 OPS, 145 wRC+ Maikel Franco vs. LHP: .730 OPS, 88 wRC+ #Mets #LGMRight-handed bench bat needed with Martinez potentially hurt. Would give them more depth at third. https://t.co/yvudy5NYT9Blogger / Podcaster
.@matthew_allan2’s first strikeout.Minors
