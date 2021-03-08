New York Mets
NY Mets: How Matt Allan looked in spring training debut
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 2h
Matt Allan is widely considered one of the Mets' top prospects, and he made his spring training debut on Monday.
Brett Baty feels welcomed at camp | 03/08/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 6m
Brett Baty talks about being embraced by the Mets, hitting naturally to the opposite-field, memorable interactions with teammates and more
Mets' Jose Martinez out four months after colliding with umpire - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 13m
Martinez’s run-in with an umpire will cost him the majority of the upcoming season.
Mets Play Ugly Defense for the Second Straight Game in 9-5 Loss to Nats
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 33m
The New York Mets pitching join their defensive struggles in a 9-5 loss against the Washington Nationals. Judging by the tweets and few videos from the game, the Mets should be thankful this game was not televised. https://twitter.com/Mets/status/1369
Martínez tears meniscus, to miss 4 months
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 53m
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- The Mets lost a piece of their position-player depth on Monday, when an MRI on José Martínez's left knee revealed a torn meniscus. Martínez will undergo surgery this week and will miss approximately four months of the season,
Francisco Lindor gets his first two hits as a Met vs Nationals | New York Mets Highlights | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 58m
Mets SS Francisco Lindor gets aboard twice and 2B Jake Hager hits a 3-run homer in New Yorks Monday spring training game against the Washington Nationals.Sub...
Lindor, Conforto, extensions for everyone?
by: N/A — Shea Anything 59m
José Martínez to miss four months with torn meniscus
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
The Mets are interested in Maikel Franco, likely as a replacement for Martínez as a potential bench piece.
