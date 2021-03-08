Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Empire Sports Media
Mets Play Ugly Defense for the Second Straight Game in 9-5 Loss to Nats

by: Daniel Marcillo Empire Sports Media 28m

The New York Mets pitching join their defensive struggles in a 9-5 loss against the Washington Nationals. Judging by the tweets and few videos from the game, the Mets should be thankful this game was not televised. https://twitter.com/Mets/status/1369

Film Room
Brett Baty feels welcomed at camp | 03/08/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 2m

Brett Baty talks about being embraced by the Mets, hitting naturally to the opposite-field, memorable interactions with teammates and more

Daily News

Mets' Jose Martinez out four months after colliding with umpire - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 8m

Martinez’s run-in with an umpire will cost him the majority of the upcoming season.

MLB: Mets.com
Martínez tears meniscus, to miss 4 months

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 49m

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- The Mets lost a piece of their position-player depth on Monday, when an MRI on José Martínez's left knee revealed a torn meniscus. Martínez will undergo surgery this week and will miss approximately four months of the season,

SNY Mets

Francisco Lindor gets his first two hits as a Met vs Nationals | New York Mets Highlights | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 54m

Mets SS Francisco Lindor gets aboard twice and 2B Jake Hager hits a 3-run homer in New Yorks Monday spring training game against the Washington Nationals.Sub...

Shea Anything

Lindor, Conforto, extensions for everyone?

by: N/A Shea Anything 55m

Amazin' Avenue
José Martínez to miss four months with torn meniscus

by: Allison McCague SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h

The Mets are interested in Maikel Franco, likely as a replacement for Martínez as a potential bench piece.

Lohud
NY Mets: How Matt Allan looked in spring training debut

by: Justin Toscano LoHud 1h

Matt Allan is widely considered one of the Mets' top prospects, and he made his spring training debut on Monday.

