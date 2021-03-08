Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Newsday
Mets hopeful Jose Martinez out four months after colliding with ump | Newsday

by: Anthony Rieber Newsday 1h

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Mets roster hopeful Jose Martinez suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee in a collision with an umpire on Sunday, manager Luis Rojas announced on Monday. Rojas said Martinez

Newsday
Mets Junkies
Mets in on Met Killer Maikel Franco.

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 36m

According to Jon Heyman, the Mets are in the Maikel Franco derby. The former Philly is coming off a season, were he collected a 109 OPS+. The 28 year old third baseman hit .278/.321/.457 with 8 homers and 38 RBIs for the Royals in 2020. Franco has...

MLB: Mets.com
Allan touches 97 in spring outing

by: Kelsie Heneghan MLB: Mets 59m

Monday’s Spring Training action featured plenty of power, especially from Top 100 prospects. MLB Pipeline’s No. 7 overall prospect, Bobby Witt Jr., and No. 96 overall, Brice Turang, crushed monster blasts for the Royals and Brewers, respectively....

SNY Mets

Francisco Lindor, Michael Conforto, extensions for everyone? | Shea Anything | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 1h

Doug Williams and Andy Martino are back with a brand new Shea Anything podcast! They cover all the latest noise surrounding potential contract extensions for...

Amazin' Avenue
Mets to begin extension talks with Francisco Lindor

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h

The team is reportedly discussing an extension with the superstar this week.

Film Room
Brett Baty feels welcomed at camp | 03/08/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 2h

Brett Baty talks about being embraced by the Mets, hitting naturally to the opposite-field, memorable interactions with teammates and more

Daily News

Mets' Jose Martinez out four months after colliding with umpire - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 2h

Martinez’s run-in with an umpire will cost him the majority of the upcoming season.

Empire Sports Media
Mets Play Ugly Defense for the Second Straight Game in 9-5 Loss to Nats

by: Daniel Marcillo Empire Sports Media 2h

The New York Mets pitching join their defensive struggles in a 9-5 loss against the Washington Nationals. Judging by the tweets and few videos from the game, the Mets should be thankful this game was not televised. https://twitter.com/Mets/status/1369

