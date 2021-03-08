New York Mets
Mets in on Met Killer Maikel Franco.
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 33m
According to Jon Heyman, the Mets are in the Maikel Franco derby. The former Philly is coming off a season, were he collected a 109 OPS+. The 28 year old third baseman hit .278/.321/.457 with 8 homers and 38 RBIs for the Royals in 2020. Franco has...
Mets' Jose Martinez out four months with torn meniscus after colliding with umpire | Newsday
by: Anthony Rieber — Newsday 27m
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Mets roster hopeful Jose Martinez suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee in a collision with an umpire on Sunday, manager Luis Rojas announced on Monday. Rojas said Martinez
Allan touches 97 in spring outing
by: Kelsie Heneghan — MLB: Mets 57m
Monday’s Spring Training action featured plenty of power, especially from Top 100 prospects. MLB Pipeline’s No. 7 overall prospect, Bobby Witt Jr., and No. 96 overall, Brice Turang, crushed monster blasts for the Royals and Brewers, respectively....
Francisco Lindor, Michael Conforto, extensions for everyone? | Shea Anything | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 1h
Doug Williams and Andy Martino are back with a brand new Shea Anything podcast! They cover all the latest noise surrounding potential contract extensions for...
Mets to begin extension talks with Francisco Lindor
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
The team is reportedly discussing an extension with the superstar this week.
Brett Baty feels welcomed at camp | 03/08/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 2h
Brett Baty talks about being embraced by the Mets, hitting naturally to the opposite-field, memorable interactions with teammates and more
Mets' Jose Martinez out four months after colliding with umpire - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 2h
Martinez’s run-in with an umpire will cost him the majority of the upcoming season.
Mets Play Ugly Defense for the Second Straight Game in 9-5 Loss to Nats
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 2h
The New York Mets pitching join their defensive struggles in a 9-5 loss against the Washington Nationals. Judging by the tweets and few videos from the game, the Mets should be thankful this game was not televised. https://twitter.com/Mets/status/1369
