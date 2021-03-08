Tribute to Shannon Forde

by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies

According to Jon Heyman, the Mets are in the Maikel Franco derby. The former Philly is coming off a season, were he collected a 109 OPS+. The 28 year old third baseman hit .278/.321/.457 with 8 homers and 38 RBIs for the Royals in 2020. Franco has...