New York Mets

New York Mets Videos
Tribute to Shannon Forde

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 1h

On International Women's Day we remember Shannon Forde. Shannon was a pioneer for women in baseball and the sports business industry, and will be the first w...

Metro News
Spring training roundup: Dodgers' stars lead win over White Sox - Metro US

by: Metro US Metro News 29m

World Series heroes Corey Seager and Julio Urias appear to be rounding into form early, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to an 8-0 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Monday at Glendale, Ariz. Seager, the World Series MVP, hit a three-run home run,...

Newsday
MLB lefty Cormier, pitched in 1988, '08 Olympics, dies at 53 | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 57m

(AP) -- Rheal Cormier, the durable left-hander who spent 16 seasons in the majors and remarkably pitched in the Olympics before and after his time in the big leagues, died Monday. He was 53.The Phila

New York Post
Mets’ Dellin Betances rebounds amid spring training scrutiny

by: Mike Puma New York Post 1h

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As a former All-Star coming off a disappointing season curtailed by health issues, Dellin Betances might be the most scrutinized Mets reliever in camp. The right-hander

Mets Junkies
Mets in on Met Killer Maikel Franco.

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 2h

According to Jon Heyman, the Mets are in the Maikel Franco derby. The former Philly is coming off a season, were he collected a 109 OPS+. The 28 year old third baseman hit .278/.321/.457 with 8 homers and 38 RBIs for the Royals in 2020. Franco has...

MLB: Mets.com
Allan touches 97 in spring outing

by: Kelsie Heneghan MLB: Mets 3h

Monday’s Spring Training action featured plenty of power, especially from Top 100 prospects. MLB Pipeline’s No. 7 overall prospect, Bobby Witt Jr., and No. 96 overall, Brice Turang, crushed monster blasts for the Royals and Brewers, respectively....

SNY Mets

Francisco Lindor, Michael Conforto, extensions for everyone? | Shea Anything | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 3h

Doug Williams and Andy Martino are back with a brand new Shea Anything podcast! They cover all the latest noise surrounding potential contract extensions for...

Amazin' Avenue
Mets to begin extension talks with Francisco Lindor

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3h

The team is reportedly discussing an extension with the superstar this week.

