Spring training roundup: Dodgers' stars lead win over White Sox - Metro US
by: Metro US — Metro News 29m
World Series heroes Corey Seager and Julio Urias appear to be rounding into form early, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to an 8-0 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Monday at Glendale, Ariz. Seager, the World Series MVP, hit a three-run home run,...
(AP) -- Rheal Cormier, the durable left-hander who spent 16 seasons in the majors and remarkably pitched in the Olympics before and after his time in the big leagues, died Monday. He was 53.The Phila
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As a former All-Star coming off a disappointing season curtailed by health issues, Dellin Betances might be the most scrutinized Mets reliever in camp. The right-hander
On International Women's Day we remember Shannon Forde. Shannon was a pioneer for women in baseball and the sports business industry, and will be the first w...
According to Jon Heyman, the Mets are in the Maikel Franco derby. The former Philly is coming off a season, were he collected a 109 OPS+. The 28 year old third baseman hit .278/.321/.457 with 8 homers and 38 RBIs for the Royals in 2020. Franco has...
Monday’s Spring Training action featured plenty of power, especially from Top 100 prospects. MLB Pipeline’s No. 7 overall prospect, Bobby Witt Jr., and No. 96 overall, Brice Turang, crushed monster blasts for the Royals and Brewers, respectively....
Doug Williams and Andy Martino are back with a brand new Shea Anything podcast! They cover all the latest noise surrounding potential contract extensions for...
The team is reportedly discussing an extension with the superstar this week.
