Mets yet again don’t play Dom Smith in LF? WHY NOT? WHAT’S THE TRUTH?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2h
Hey look, another day has gone by and the Mets aren’t giving Dom Smith, the everyday LFer who will be playing out of position, any time in LF during a practice game. THAT’S WEIRD. I will continue to ask and continue to be shouted down: Are the Mets...
Luis Rojas preparing Mets for life without DH in 2021 | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 18m
New York Mets manager Luis Rojas is holding out hope that his club and the other 14 in the National League will have the designated hitter in 2021 — though
Albert Almora Jr.'s diving catch | 03/09/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 22m
Albert Almora Jr. breaks in on a sinking line drive from Edmundo Sosa and dives to make the catch in the top of the 2nd
The Top 100 Mets of the 2000s
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 57m
Nos. 100-91 100. Luis Castillo 99. Fernando Nieve 98. Cory Sullivan 97. Roberto Alomar 96. Anderson Hernandez 95. Nelson Figueroa 94. David Cone 93. Shawn Estes 92. Nick Evans 88.
Open Thread: Mets vs. Cardinals, 3/9/21
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
Taijuan Walker makes his first spring start with the Mets.
Gameday: Cardinals @ Mets 1:10 PM
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 2h
The Mets host the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday at 1:10 p.m . Taijuan Walker is expected to get the start for New York. Here is the Lin...
Spring Training Game Thread: Cardinals vs Mets, 1:10 PM
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 2h
St. Louis Cardinals (2-2) vs. New York Mets (3-3)Tuesday, March 9, 2020 • 1:10 p.m.Clover Park • Port St. Lucie, FLRHP Carlos Martinez (0-1, 34.20) vs. RHP Taijuan Walker (0-0, -.–)The
Luis Guillorme could make a difference for the Mets
by: John Fox — Mets 360 4h
With spring training underway, the Mets seem to have a mostly set starting lineup for the upcoming season. It is reasonable to assume that the starting lineup most days would include an outfield of…
-
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: Jeff McNeil PSL Flying Squirrel Bobblehead https://t.co/YNn2Inqh3ZBlogger / Podcaster
-
.@albertalmora flashing the leather. https://t.co/J5DzKrt7d2Blogger / Podcaster
-
MLB pitchers with at least 110 batters faced, an ERA under 2.00, and 17.5 K/9 in a single season: 🔸 Edwin Diaz - 2020 (That's it, that's the list)TV / Radio Network
-
Edwin Diaz ⛽️ https://t.co/L8tJPJzVv5Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Twos were wild in Taijuan Walker's Mets spring debut: two innings, two runs, two walks and two strikeouts. He averaged 94 mph with his fastball and hit 95. https://t.co/FzHcirqTySSuper Fan
-
RT @jflan816: Taijuan Walker said he’s going to try and wear the shark tooth necklace Turk Wendell sent him during his next start. @MetsmerizedSuper Fan
