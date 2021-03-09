Do Not Sell My Personal Information

How MLB’s “deadened” new baseball will affect the Mets

by: Jeffrey Bellone Mets Briefing 29m

For Mets fans, 2021 is supposed to represent the season of more: more payroll to spend, more fans in the stands, more wins, and hopefully, more tailgates and BBQs with friends and family, as conditions allow for easing of COVID-19 restrictions. But...

Newsday
Hopeful of DH, Luis Rojas delays letting Mets pitchers bat | Newsday

by: Anthony Rieber Newsday 30s

Mets manager Luis Rojas had Thursday circled on his mental calendar as the day he would start letting his pitchers hit to prepare for the DH-less National League season. On Tuesday, Rojas said he was

MLB: Mets.com
Inbox: Will Mets' defense make an impact?

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 3m

Just that quickly, the Mets are one-third of the way through the Grapefruit League schedule. With barely three weeks to go until Opening Day, it’s time to dig into the Inbox for a batch of questions and answers.

Mets Merized
Mets’ Bats Come Alive Late in 5-3 Win Over Cardinals

by: Patrick Glynn Mets Merized Online 8m

It took until the seventh inning, but the Mets' bats finally woke up in a 5-3 win versus the St. Louis Cardinals today. Following Taijuan Walker's Mets debut, a range of primary bullpen pieces hig

Mets Junkies
MetsJunkies Game Recap: Cardinals 3 – Mets 5

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 25m

While it got really close towards the ninth, the Mets were able to pull off an impressive victory over the Cardinals. Sam McWilliams would come on to walk three in the ninth, however would find a way to get out of the jam to secure the victory....

Film Room
Trevor May on Mets' outlook | 03/09/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 28m

Trevor May talks about being the first signing of the Mets' offseason and how he thinks the team has come together

Fox Sports
Martínez shines before Mets rally to beat Cardinals 5-3

by: FOX Sports Midwest Fox Sports 29m

After allowing six runs in 1 2/3 innings in his spring debut, Cardinals starter Carlos Martínez threw three shutout innings against the New York Mets.

SNY Mets

Take a close look at Mets pitching prospect Matt Allan | New York Mets | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 39m

Get to know 19-year old Matt Allan as the Mets highly-touted pitching prospect attends his first spring training with the big league club - from his work wit...

