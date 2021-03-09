New York Mets
Mets' Taijuan Walker excited his first spring training outing | Newsday
by: Anthony Rieber — Newsday 40m
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — "Great morning!" Taijuan Walker posted on Twitter before his first spring training outing on Tuesday. Walker backed up his good vibes with an 11-pitch, two-strikeout first innin
Mets pitchers combine for 12 strikeouts in New York’s 5-3 win over the Cardinals | Highlights | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 6m
A monster 5-run 7th inning along with Mets pitchers combining for 12 strikeouts helped New York to a 5-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.Subscribe to get th...
Press release: Mets announce roster moves for March 9, 2021
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 15m
FLUSHING, N.Y., March 9, 2021 – The New York Mets announced the following 19 players have been reassigned. Pitchers: RHP Matt Allan, RHP Oscar De La Cruz, RHP Ryley Gilliam, RHP J.T. Ginn, RHP Harol González, RHP Trevor Hildenberger, RHP Tylor Megill,
James McCann ready to prove Mets made right choice over J.T. Realmuto
by: Mike Vaccaro — New York Post 54m
In so many ways, James McCann is the human logo for the Steve Cohen Mets. He is proof that Cohen’s checking account isn’t always going to rule the day, even if it could, evidence that the Mets’
Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker will wear Turk Wendell's shark tooth necklace in next start - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 1h
When Taijuan Walker decided he would wear uniform No. 99 once he was acquired by the Mets late last month, Wendell (the club’s previous No. 99 titleholder) sent Walker a care package.
Inbox: Will Mets' defense make an impact?
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 2h
Just that quickly, the Mets are one-third of the way through the Grapefruit League schedule. With barely three weeks to go until Opening Day, it’s time to dig into the Inbox for a batch of questions and answers.
Mets’ Bats Come Alive Late in 5-3 Win Over Cardinals
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 2h
It took until the seventh inning, but the Mets' bats finally woke up in a 5-3 win versus the St. Louis Cardinals today. Following Taijuan Walker's Mets debut, a range of primary bullpen pieces hig
MetsJunkies Game Recap: Cardinals 3 – Mets 5
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 2h
While it got really close towards the ninth, the Mets were able to pull off an impressive victory over the Cardinals. Sam McWilliams would come on to walk three in the ninth, however would find a way to get out of the jam to secure the victory....
#Mets reassign 19 to MiLB camp https://t.co/MWeUyM7IhkBlog / Website
RT @NYBBWAA: ‘How former Mets great Cleon Jones is spending retirement helping restore his neighborhood’ by @JustinCToscano for @TheRecordSports: Cleon Jones didn’t own his first baseball glove until he was 13 years old… https://t.co/RvfaY2G0b4 #Mets https://t.co/8aTiy1SnTSBeat Writer / Columnist
Mets reassign 19 to MiLB camp https://t.co/MWeUyM7IhkBlog / Website
Everyone reassigned is staying in PSL and working at the facility and may continue to appear in Grapefruit League games. Heard this helps differentiate workout schedules and set up intrasquad B games.@TimBritton Good point, like where do these guys go now? Do they all go home until MiLB ST opens, do they stay in PSL but away from MLB camp, do they go to Brooklyn and start the alt. site stuff, some combination of the above?Beat Writer / Columnist
Trevor Hildenberger this spring: 16 swings, 11 whiffs (69% whiff rate) 10 swings on his sinker, 8 whiffs (80% whiff rate) #Mets @Metsmerized #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
I tried to be nosey and ask a source at Mets camp about Carlos Carrasco. They dont know of any concerns or anything I should be worried about regarding him staying with LIVE BP sim games. #FWIWBeat Writer / Columnist
