New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
59749486_thumbnail

Notes: Walker's solid debut; prospects shine

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 2h

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Since signing with the Mets and taking uniform No. 99, becoming the second Met in history to wear it after Turk Wendell, Taijuan Walker has received a crash course on all things related to the eccentric reliever. In addition...

Empire Sports Media
59750629_thumbnail

Five Run Seventh Inning Gives New York Mets 5-3 Win Over Cardinals

by: Daniel Marcillo Empire Sports Media 16m

The New York Mets took a while to get their offense going, but a combination of youth and veterans powered their comeback against the St. Louis Cardinals. In the 5-3 victory, Taijuan Walker made his Mets debut in his trademark number 99 jersey. https:

MLB: Mets.com
59749990_thumbnail

Prospect Mauricio extends hitting streak

by: Kelsie Heneghan MLB: Mets 53m

As the weather begins to heat up, so goes the top young arms. Top pitching prospects Michael Kopech (White Sox), Garrett Crochet (White Sox), Shane McClanahan (Rays) and Deivi García (Yankees) all posted scoreless outings on Tuesday.

SNY Mets

Taijuan Walker is ‘excited to go to battle’ with the Mets 2021 rotation | New York Mets | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 1h

Pitcher Taijuan Walker compliments the Mets 2021 rotation, saying he is excited to go to battle with this group of guys. Walker also is happy with the work h...

Mets Merized
57607894_thumbnail

Trevor Hildenberger, Ronny Mauricio Among First Group of Spring Cuts

by: Alexis Farinacci Mets Merized Online 1h

As week two of spring training begins in Port St. Lucie, the New York Mets have made their first round of roster moves. On Tuesday night, the team announced that 19 players have been reassigned f

The New York Extra
59749978_thumbnail

Jose Martinez out Four Months With A Torn Meniscus By Rich Coutinho Mets Beat Reporter @NYExtra.com

by: rcmetreporter The New York Extra 1h

The bench depth the Mets possessed on their 2021 roster took a major hit as Jose Martinez suffered a torn meniscus that will require surgery sidelining him for 4 months. The bat […]

New York Post
59749845_thumbnail

Ex-Met Turk Wendell gives quirky necklace to Taijuan Walker

by: Mike Puma New York Post 1h

PORT ST. LUCIE — The previous No. 99 for the Mets is rooting for his successor. Turk Wendell even recently sent a care package to Taijuan Walker to let him know he will be watching from afar, on

Mack's Mets

PRESS RELEASE - METS ANNOUNCE ROSTER MOVES

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 1h

    METS ANNOUNCE ROSTER MOVES   FLUSHING, N.Y., March 9, 2021 –  The New York Mets announced the following 19 players have been reassigned ...

Mets Junkies

Mets reassign 19 to MiLB camp

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 1h

The Mets have made their first round of cuts today, reassigning 19 players to MiLB camp. The list of players include: Matt Allan (RHP) J.T. Ginn (RHP) Harol Gonzalez (RHP) Oscar De La Cruz (RHP) Ryley Gilliam (RHP) Trevor Hildenberger (RHP) Tylor...

