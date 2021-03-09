New York Mets
Notes: Walker's solid debut; prospects shine
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 2h
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Since signing with the Mets and taking uniform No. 99, becoming the second Met in history to wear it after Turk Wendell, Taijuan Walker has received a crash course on all things related to the eccentric reliever. In addition...
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Five Run Seventh Inning Gives New York Mets 5-3 Win Over Cardinals
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 16m
The New York Mets took a while to get their offense going, but a combination of youth and veterans powered their comeback against the St. Louis Cardinals. In the 5-3 victory, Taijuan Walker made his Mets debut in his trademark number 99 jersey. https:
Prospect Mauricio extends hitting streak
by: Kelsie Heneghan — MLB: Mets 53m
As the weather begins to heat up, so goes the top young arms. Top pitching prospects Michael Kopech (White Sox), Garrett Crochet (White Sox), Shane McClanahan (Rays) and Deivi García (Yankees) all posted scoreless outings on Tuesday.
Taijuan Walker is ‘excited to go to battle’ with the Mets 2021 rotation | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 1h
Pitcher Taijuan Walker compliments the Mets 2021 rotation, saying he is excited to go to battle with this group of guys. Walker also is happy with the work h...
Trevor Hildenberger, Ronny Mauricio Among First Group of Spring Cuts
by: Alexis Farinacci — Mets Merized Online 1h
As week two of spring training begins in Port St. Lucie, the New York Mets have made their first round of roster moves. On Tuesday night, the team announced that 19 players have been reassigned f
Jose Martinez out Four Months With A Torn Meniscus By Rich Coutinho Mets Beat Reporter @NYExtra.com
by: rcmetreporter — The New York Extra 1h
The bench depth the Mets possessed on their 2021 roster took a major hit as Jose Martinez suffered a torn meniscus that will require surgery sidelining him for 4 months. The bat […]
Ex-Met Turk Wendell gives quirky necklace to Taijuan Walker
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 1h
PORT ST. LUCIE — The previous No. 99 for the Mets is rooting for his successor. Turk Wendell even recently sent a care package to Taijuan Walker to let him know he will be watching from afar, on
PRESS RELEASE - METS ANNOUNCE ROSTER MOVES
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 1h
METS ANNOUNCE ROSTER MOVES FLUSHING, N.Y., March 9, 2021 – The New York Mets announced the following 19 players have been reassigned ...
Mets reassign 19 to MiLB camp
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 1h
The Mets have made their first round of cuts today, reassigning 19 players to MiLB camp. The list of players include: Matt Allan (RHP) J.T. Ginn (RHP) Harol Gonzalez (RHP) Oscar De La Cruz (RHP) Ryley Gilliam (RHP) Trevor Hildenberger (RHP) Tylor...
The Mets have reassigned 19 players from big-league camp, including Ronny Mauricio, Brett Baty, and Matt Allan https://t.co/C5JbFvOCE7TV / Radio Network
ohhhh yeaaaa. forgot about this. and yes, please..One potential change to Citi Field - a nod to Shea Stadium. How would this look? 🔥🔥 https://t.co/F9cm5GBRWnBeat Writer / Columnist
Mets Announce Roster Moves, unfortunately none involve Pete Alonso https://t.co/vIvwAoJYXYBlogger / Podcaster
Justin for some reason has still not yet reached 10K followers and the Mets season is about to begin. You're going to want his info and reporting when the time comes people.Important closing thoughts from the honorable MC @ernestdove including shout outs to @sportanarium and Mets writer @JustinCToscano one of the best in the business!! Give a👂and tune in this Saturday on https://t.co/vZBSXvr8XX for more @ernestdove⚾️🎤 https://t.co/CoOkiKcAUABeat Writer / Columnist
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: METS ANNOUNCE ROSTER MOVES https://t.co/V78YosH1H3Blogger / Podcaster
@RisingAppleBlog The King of the Spot Starters. Loved watching him pitch. No idea why he spent 86 in Triple-A while people like Doug Sisk and Rick Anderson were in the Mets bullpen.Blogger / Podcaster
