New York Mets

The Mets Police
Mets Announce Roster Moves, unfortunately none involve Pete Alonso

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1h

My friends the Mets sent me a press release and I was kinda hoping it was going to say they traded Pete to Seattle for Kelenic or Chicago for Kris Bryant or South Korea for somebody, but it did not.  Maybe next time. METS ANNOUNCE ROSTER MOVES...

New York Post
Mets closer Edwin Diaz looking electric so far

by: Mike Puma New York Post 14m

Observations from the Mets’ spring training game Tuesday. Lights Out Edwin Diaz had a second straight electric performance to begin the spring with a scoreless third inning that included two

Amazin' Avenue
Mets make first round of spring training cuts

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 30m

The team made its first spring training cuts.

Empire Sports Media
Five Run Seventh Inning Gives New York Mets 5-3 Win Over Cardinals

by: Daniel Marcillo Empire Sports Media 2h

The New York Mets took a while to get their offense going, but a combination of youth and veterans powered their comeback against the St. Louis Cardinals. In the 5-3 victory, Taijuan Walker made his Mets debut in his trademark number 99 jersey. https:

MLB: Mets.com
Prospect Mauricio extends hitting streak

by: Kelsie Heneghan MLB: Mets 2h

As the weather begins to heat up, so goes the top young arms. Top pitching prospects Michael Kopech (White Sox), Garrett Crochet (White Sox), Shane McClanahan (Rays) and Deivi García (Yankees) all posted scoreless outings on Tuesday.

SNY Mets

Taijuan Walker is ‘excited to go to battle’ with the Mets 2021 rotation | New York Mets | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 3h

Pitcher Taijuan Walker compliments the Mets 2021 rotation, saying he is excited to go to battle with this group of guys. Walker also is happy with the work h...

Mets Merized
Trevor Hildenberger, Ronny Mauricio Among First Group of Spring Cuts

by: Alexis Farinacci Mets Merized Online 3h

As week two of spring training begins in Port St. Lucie, the New York Mets have made their first round of roster moves. On Tuesday night, the team announced that 19 players have been reassigned f

The New York Extra
Jose Martinez out Four Months With A Torn Meniscus By Rich Coutinho Mets Beat Reporter @NYExtra.com

by: rcmetreporter The New York Extra 3h

The bench depth the Mets possessed on their 2021 roster took a major hit as Jose Martinez suffered a torn meniscus that will require surgery sidelining him for 4 months. The bat […]

