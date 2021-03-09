New York Mets
Mets make first round of spring training cuts
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 30m
The team made its first spring training cuts.
Mets closer Edwin Diaz looking electric so far
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 14m
Observations from the Mets’ spring training game Tuesday. Lights Out Edwin Diaz had a second straight electric performance to begin the spring with a scoreless third inning that included two
Mets Announce Roster Moves, unfortunately none involve Pete Alonso
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1h
My friends the Mets sent me a press release and I was kinda hoping it was going to say they traded Pete to Seattle for Kelenic or Chicago for Kris Bryant or South Korea for somebody, but it did not. Maybe next time. METS ANNOUNCE ROSTER MOVES...
Five Run Seventh Inning Gives New York Mets 5-3 Win Over Cardinals
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 2h
The New York Mets took a while to get their offense going, but a combination of youth and veterans powered their comeback against the St. Louis Cardinals. In the 5-3 victory, Taijuan Walker made his Mets debut in his trademark number 99 jersey. https:
Prospect Mauricio extends hitting streak
by: Kelsie Heneghan — MLB: Mets 2h
As the weather begins to heat up, so goes the top young arms. Top pitching prospects Michael Kopech (White Sox), Garrett Crochet (White Sox), Shane McClanahan (Rays) and Deivi García (Yankees) all posted scoreless outings on Tuesday.
Taijuan Walker is ‘excited to go to battle’ with the Mets 2021 rotation | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 3h
Pitcher Taijuan Walker compliments the Mets 2021 rotation, saying he is excited to go to battle with this group of guys. Walker also is happy with the work h...
Trevor Hildenberger, Ronny Mauricio Among First Group of Spring Cuts
by: Alexis Farinacci — Mets Merized Online 3h
As week two of spring training begins in Port St. Lucie, the New York Mets have made their first round of roster moves. On Tuesday night, the team announced that 19 players have been reassigned f
Jose Martinez out Four Months With A Torn Meniscus By Rich Coutinho Mets Beat Reporter @NYExtra.com
by: rcmetreporter — The New York Extra 3h
The bench depth the Mets possessed on their 2021 roster took a major hit as Jose Martinez suffered a torn meniscus that will require surgery sidelining him for 4 months. The bat […]
The answer is Jesse Orosco after Game 7 of the 1986 World Series. You can find anecdotes like these in my series on best-pitched Mets games. Posted 2 parts, 4 more to go. https://t.co/rx8W29JNIMFun quote in Mets history - found while researching my series on best Mets-pitched games ... “When I came in, I wasn’t thinking about baseball, I was looking for the bathroom." Wanna take a guess who said it?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Fun quote in Mets history - found while researching my series on best Mets-pitched games ... “When I came in, I wasn’t thinking about baseball, I was looking for the bathroom." Wanna take a guess who said it?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets closer Edwin Diaz looking electric so far https://t.co/VWoAruFFQXBlogger / Podcaster
-
After the Mets signed Taijuan Walker, Jay Horwitz sent Turk Wendell a cool idea: Send Walker a Wendell-themed care package. The last Mets 99 talks about the new Mets 99: https://t.co/0FXF31tIF5Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @KeldyOrtiz: As a big leaguer, @LosMets Cleo Jones wanted to succeed for his neighborhood – for those who let him borrow equipment, for those who believed in him, for those who supported him along the way. Now, @JustinCToscano reports, Jones gives back https://t.co/krY4RfVjN5Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Today Eddie C. talks about the Mets debut of Taijuan Walker, a new plan for Carlos Carrasco and the Mets 5-3 win. Mets Spring Training Day 20 - 3/9/2021 https://t.co/Id0yARaFR8TV / Radio Network
