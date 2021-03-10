Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Taijuan Walker Tosses Two Solid Innings in Mets Debut

by: John Flanigan Mets Merized Online 1h

Newly acquired starting pitcher Taijuan Walker made his Mets debut on Tuesday afternoon in the team's 5-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals at Clover Park. Despite allowing two runs, the big right-

Rising Apple

New York Mets defensive struggles are becoming a great concern

by: William Wetzel Fansided: Rising Apple 52s

The New York Mets had a sterling offseason, but some problems still plague the team. As Spring Training continues, one of the more pressing concerns for th...

The Score
59760388_thumbnail

Early ranking of 2021-22 free agents in star-studded class

by: Tom Ruminski, Jason Wilson, Bryan Mcwilliam The Score 10m

The 2021-2022 free-agent class is loaded, and especially when it comes to franchise shortstops. Not all of these players will hit the open market, but plenty of stars will likely still be looking for new contracts. Here's an early look at the top 20.1

Empire Sports Media
49744704_thumbnail

New York Mets reassign 19 players from major league camp

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 21m

The competition in the New York Mets’ camp is fierce, as young guns and veterans alike are giving everything they have for a roster spot in the major league team. Everybody wants to be there on Opening Day, but it’s just not possible, as the roster...

Amazin' Avenue
44405250_thumbnail

A Pod of Their Own: The Bellevue Breakfast Rotary Club

by: Allison McCague SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 30m

This week we talk about Taijuan Walker, early spring training notes, Francisco Lindor extension talks, and Kevin Mather saying the quiet parts out loud.

Mack's Mets
53396704_thumbnail

Tom Brennan - REMEMBER, IT'S ONLY SPRING TRAINING

by: Tom Brennan Mack's Mets 40m

This article is NOT about Pete Crow-Armstrong , who has delighted me with his first-ever pro at bats this spring, but it is only spring trai...

Shea Bridge Report

Finding Buddy Carlyle

by: James Schapiro Shea Bridge Report 51m

The 2021 Mets need a reliever to fill the Buddy Carlyle role — and there are plenty of candidates.

The Mets Police
59759044_thumbnail

Let Pitchers Bat! Why is Luis Rojas not preparing his Mets team?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1h

What the heck is this? Luis Rojas was asked on Tuesday when he plans to start giving his pitchers some at-bats in preparation to hit again. The manager said, originally, pitchers were going to start hitting this week. That plan changed, and they...

nj.com
59287746_thumbnail

Ranking top 10 Yankees, Mets pitchers of this century | How high do Mets’ Jacob deGrom, Yankees’ Gerrit Cole land? - nj.com

by: Joe Gigliojgiglio@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1h

The Yankees and Mets have had star pitchers toe the rubber this century. Who has been the best of the best?

