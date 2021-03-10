New York Mets
The Mets are really practicing their World Series celebration during spring training
by: Andrew Joseph — USA Today: For The Win 17m
They really do practice everything.
Lunch Time Links 3/10/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 3m
Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder .
Lindor Giving Back
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 8m
Watch live as Francisco Lindor makes a special philanthropic donation.
Mets top prospect Ronny Mauricio: Path to majors won't be slowed by Francisco Lindor | amNewYork
by: N/A — amNewYork 43m
Tuesday evening saw the Mets reassign 19 players from their major-league camp — basically cutting prospects and fringe talents from their big-league roster
Ronny Mauricio Speaks About Experience at Big League Camp
by: Ryan Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 1h
Over the first few weeks of spring training, the New York Mets have showcased a lot of their young talent with top prospects like Brett Baty, Mark Vientos, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Ronny Mauricio g
Mets excited that Vulgar Bear Pete Alonso is walking!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2h
The Mets are excited that Pete Alonso walked three times against some team’s minor leaguers in an exhibition game, so therefore all of Pete’s batting woes are solved. “That is one of the things that got me excited the most in the game, just watching...
Ronny Mauricio's Future is Exciting But Intriguing
by: Tim Ryder — The Apple 2h
Where the 19-year-old fits into the Mets' plans moving forward is debatable
A Whole New World: Looking at Mets’ Player Development Overhaul
by: Doug M — Mets Minors 2h
I believe it was The Athletics' Eno Sarris who borrowed the phrase 'A Brave New World', referring to the rapidly changing and modernized terrain of Player Development (PD). I believe it was also P
Rojas says there are "a lot of guys in their depth" if Carrasco isn't ready to start the season. Mentioned Yamamoto, Eickhoff, among others.Beat Writer / Columnist
Jacob deGrom is going to West Palm tomorrow night. Luis Rojas said a lot of the regulars will be in the lineup.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @FinkelsteinRyan: Despite the setback, the Mets still expect Carlos Carrasco to face live batters next week according to Luis Rojas. @MetsmerizedSuper Fan
“The New York Mets are on the air in their first great season!” (All that and Howard Cosell, too.)3/10/1962 The New York Mets play the first spring training game in club history. The Mets lose 8-0 against the St. Louis Cardinals with Lindsey Nelson, Bob Murphy and Ralph Kiner calling the game. https://t.co/dnfmQuClFKBlogger / Podcaster
RT @AnthonyRieber: Obviously, Opening Day roster seems unlikely for Carrasco. Mets have to hope it’s nothing serious. https://t.co/uHekrM5wNPBeat Writer / Columnist
Hard to see a scenario where Carlos Carrasco will be ready for his first turn through the rotation. That means David Peterson could clinch a rotation spot at least to start, leaving potential competition to Yamamoto, Luchessi. But we shall see. #MetsLuis Rojas said the Mets are “pretty optimistic” about Carrasco facing live batters by next weekend. He doesn’t know if Carrasco will be ready for Opening Day.Blogger / Podcaster
