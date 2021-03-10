Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB Trade Rumors
59766017_thumbnail

Injury Notes: Carrasco, Davis, Brewers

by: Steve Adams MLB Trade Rumors 33m

Mets' Carlos Carrasco stops throwing. No timeline for Orioles' Davis. MRI for Brewers' Mathias. Get more details at MLB Trade Rumors.

Bleacher Report
59766819_thumbnail

Video: Mets Practice Catching Final out of World Series at Spring Training

by: Rob Goldberg Bleacher Report 10s

Though nothing in MLB spring training counts toward a World Series, you can't stop teams from celebrating at that level...

Sports Illustrated
59766579_thumbnail

Mets Win the World Series (at Spring Training)

by: Ben Pickman Sports Illustrated 10m

The Mets have not won the World Series since 1986, but they celebrated a drill on Wednesday as if they had taken home a title.

The Big Lead
59766214_thumbnail

Euphoric New York Mets Celebrate Winning World Series in Spring Training

by: Stephen Douglas The Big Lead 26m

Spring Training is the time when Major League Baseball teams prepare for every possible scenario they might face during a season, no matter how unlikely. The Ne

CBS Sports

Mets' Carlos Carrasco experiencing elbow soreness, will stop throwing for a few days - CBSSports.com

by: Katherine Acquavella CBS Sports 30m

It's unclear if Carrasco will be ready to start the 2021 season in the Mets rotation

New York Post
59765666_thumbnail

Carlos Carrasco in danger of missing start of Mets season

by: Mike Puma New York Post 48m

PORT ST. LUCIE – Carlos Carrasco’s slow spring training has decelerated even further. After throwing in a simulated game Monday, the Mets right-hander informed team officials of elbow soreness

Metro News
59765580_thumbnail

Mets top prospect Ronny Mauricio: Path to majors won't be slowed by Francisco Lindor | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 49m

Tuesday evening saw the Mets reassign 19 players from their major-league camp — basically cutting prospects and fringe talents from their big-league roster

Mets Merized
59765513_thumbnail

Opinion: Acquiring Maikel Franco Wouldn’t Make Sense for Mets

by: Thomas Hall Mets Merized Online 51m

After receiving very little production off the bench last season, the New York Mets made sure to add some reliable reserve players to their roster over the offseason, although one of those newcome

Tweets

  • profile photo
    SNY @SNYtv 2m
    Montverde Academy, Francisco Lindor's old school, will now have a Lindor Hall: "This is an honor, a privilege...I'm looking forward to seeing all the students go through it"
    TV / Radio Network
  • profile photo
    Deesha @DeeshaThosar 6m
    Francisco Lindor donated $1 million to create Lindor Hall – the new middle school building on the Montverde Academy campus – which will serve 203 students. Lindor also established a scholarship fund to provide selected students with financial assistance to attend the Academy.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    SNY @SNYtv 6m
    Luis Rojas explains why the Mets simulated a World Series celebration during spring practice https://t.co/DnM0E9EoBr
    TV / Radio Network
  • profile photo
    Mark Simon @MarkASimonSays 6m
    Continuing along- The Best Mets Pitching Performances of the 1990s Pete Schourek(!), Dave Mlicki, Al Leiter and much more. There would be no no-hitters, but a bunch of memorable games to read about. https://t.co/L9vvclBW0j
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Buster Olney @Buster_ESPN 7m
    RT @DeeshaThosar: Mets were playing the 27-outs game, per manager Luis Rojas. Point is to make 27 consecutive outs without making an error. Rojas said this was "probably the best" he's seen the drill done. Players took it seriously, so they celebrated seriously. "I loved it," Rojas said.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    DOMINIC SMITH @TheRealSmith2_ 9m
    RT @Mets: If this gets 5,000 RTs we’ll make this our profile pic.
    Player
  • More Mets Tweets