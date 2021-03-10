New York Mets
Mets’ Carrasco has sore elbow, shut down until next week
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 2h
The Mets new pitcher Carlos Carrasco may not be ready for the start of the season after a sore elbow forced him to stop throwing.
