102 mph heat! deGrom fans 7 over 3 perfect
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 15m
Jacob deGrom's ability to keep improving was on display Thursday night in West Palm Beach, Fla., where deGrom routinely hit triple digits on the radar gun en route to striking out seven of the nine Astros batters he faced. One scout in attendance...
Bieber, Alonso, Lewis among 8 whose contracts renewed
by: AP — USA Today 16m
RENEWALSAL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber of the Cleveland Indians was among eight players whose contracts were...
Mets being cautious with Dominic Smith in left field - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 51m
The Mets have been extra careful with their starting left fielder.
Major League Baseball Announces Rule-Change Experiments
by: Alexis Farinacci — Mets Merized Online 54m
Major League Baseball announced on Thursday that they will be experimenting with four new playing rules throughout the minor leagues during the 2021 season.Here's what will be different at var
Indians tell Billy Hamilton he won’t make roster, seeking trade
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 1h
Outfielder Billy Hamilton won't make Cleveland's roster, and the Indians are trying to find him another team this spring.
Mets know I am on to them, will play Dom Smith in LF Friday, story still suspicious
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2h
The Mets have realized that I am on to them, and now have announced that Dom Smith play LF on Friday. Thats all well and good, but the reason they are feeding reporters for Dom not playing is…..wait for it…..he has a stress fracture caused by...
Cole _ and his dad _ looking forward to return of fans | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 2h
Gerrit Cole is looking forward to having his father at Yankee Stadium on opening day to watch him pitch in person in pinstripes for the first time.Mark Cole grew up a Yankees fan in Syracuse, New York
Gameday: Mets @ Astros 6:05 PM 3/11/21
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 2h
Mets travel to West Palm Beach to take on the Astros tonight at 6:05. Jacob deGrom on the mound for the Mets. Here is the Lineup: Bra...
