Mets' Jacob deGrom throws 3 perfect innings vs. Astros - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 2m
“I feel good,” deGrom stated the obvious.
Jacob deGrom dominates for NY Mets in spring training win over Astros
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 13m
Jacob deGrom was scary good for the Mets on Thursday in his outing against the Astros in spring training.
MetsJunkies Game Recap: Mets 1 – Astros 0
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 22m
In three innings pitched, deGrom struck out seven in three perfectly pitched innings. The two-time Cy Young Award winner really turnt it up a notch against the Astros, as the right-hander reached 102 MPH on the gun. Pete Alonso went deep off of...
Jacob deGrom speaks after striking out 7 in Thursday's spring training start | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 1h
New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom speaks after striking out 7 of the 9 batters he faced on Thursday night against the Houston Astros.Subscribe to get the la...
Bieber, Alonso among 8 with contracts renewed
by: Associated Press — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 2h
AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber and former NL Rookie of the Year Pete Alonso were among eight players whose contracts were renewed before Thursday's deadline.
Mets' Jacob deGrom looks in midseason form against Astros | Newsday
by: Anthony Rieber — Newsday 2h
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — With Opening Day three weeks from Thursday and Jacob deGrom on the mound for his second spring training start, Mets manager Luis Rojas threw out the ‘A’ lineup against the Astr
102 mph heat! deGrom fans 7 over 3 perfect
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 2h
Jacob deGrom's ability to keep improving was on display Thursday night in West Palm Beach, Fla., where deGrom routinely hit triple digits on the radar gun en route to striking out seven of the nine Astros batters he faced. One scout in attendance...
Bieber, Alonso, Lewis among 8 whose contracts renewed
by: AP — USA Today 2h
RENEWALSAL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber of the Cleveland Indians was among eight players whose contracts were...
