New York Mets

Bieber, Alonso, Lewis among 8 whose contracts renewed

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 22m

Cleveland's Shane Bieber was among eight players whose contracts were renewed before Thursday's deadline for all players on 40-man rosters to have deals for the 2021 season.

Jacob deGrom's notion on 2021 | 03/11/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 13m

Jacob deGrom discusses how he feels to this point in Spring Training, his delivery and how he has changed as a pitcher as he's gotten older

'More comfortable' Alonso swats another HR

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 13m

This time last year, when camps across Major League Baseball were in the process of shutting down, Pete Alonso found himself sitting on a .244 spring average with no home runs. That slump seemed to continue into Summer Camp, then the regular season,...

Not Televising deGrom And Greinke Plain Stupid

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 1h

It doesn’t matter that it’s Spring Training. When you have a match-up like Jacob deGrom and Zack Greinke, you televise it. Period. By not televising it, Baseball missed the opportunity …

Luis Rojas Provides Updates on Carlos Carrasco, Dominic Smith

by: Rich Sparago Mets Merized Online 1h

According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, New York Mets Manager Luis Rojas gave updated information prior to Thursday night's game against the Houston Astros regarding infielder/outfielder Dominic S

deGrom Lights Up Radar Gun, Alonso Homers Mets 1-0 Victory

by: Daniel Marcillo Empire Sports Media 2h

The New York Mets played an untelevised game against the Houston Astros as Jacob deGrom faced Zack Greinke for the second straight outing. deGrom was as good as advertised and hit 102 mph on the radar gun as he continues to dazzle baseball. https://tw

Mets’ Jacob deGrom hits 100 on radar gun on three straight pitches

by: Mike Puma New York Post 2h

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Jacob deGrom came out throwing 100 mph on Thursday and still had a little room for improvement. In one electrifying sequence, the Mets ace went 101, 101, 100 to Steven

Mets' Jacob deGrom throws 3 perfect innings vs. Astros - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 2h

“I feel good,” deGrom stated the obvious.

