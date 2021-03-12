New York Mets
Jacob deGrom dominates and Pete Alonso goes deep as Mets top Astros, 1-0 | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 2h
Jacob deGrom dominated with 7 Ks in his 3 innings of work, Albert Almora Jr. flashed the leather and Pete Alonso went deep, as the Mets beat the Astros, 1-0 ...
Pete Alonso homers again as roaring Mets spring continues
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 28m
Observations from Mets spring training on Thursday. Pistol Pete Pete Alonso homered in the sixth inning for the only run in the Mets’ 1-0 victory over the Astros in West Palm Beach. The blast
Mets Second Starter Should Be Taijuan Walker, Joey Lucchesi, Or Jordan Yamamoto
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 55m
When teams assemble their pitching rotations, they typically assemble them in order of the talent of their top starters. Taking the New York Mets as an example, Jacob deGrom will be the Opening Day…
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets Friday 3/12/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder . National League , NL East , NL ...
Spring training roundup: Joc Pederson hits two more HRs as Cubs top Rockies - Metro US
by: Metro US — Metro News 1m
Joc Pederson hit two home runs to give him five on the spring as the Chicago Cubs earned an 8-6 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday at Scottsdale, Ariz. A free-agent addition in the offseason, Pederson is now batting .529 this spring with...
Darryl Strawberry (Part Two) All Time Mets HR Leader (1987-1990 & Beyond)
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 2h
After the Championship: In 1987 as the Mets raised the Championship flag, Straw began the year with an opening day HR, and drove in all t...
Jacob deGrom's notion on 2021 | 03/11/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 2h
Jacob deGrom discusses how he feels to this point in Spring Training, his delivery and how he has changed as a pitcher as he's gotten older
'More comfortable' Alonso swats another HR
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 2h
This time last year, when camps across Major League Baseball were in the process of shutting down, Pete Alonso found himself sitting on a .244 spring average with no home runs. That slump seemed to continue into Summer Camp, then the regular season,...
Pete Alonso homers again as roaring Mets spring continues https://t.co/Bs8MHgCaqgBlogger / Podcaster
RT @JustinCToscano: “I mean, wow. He looked like a Hall of Famer out there.” "I’m glad he’s on our team and we don’t have to face him.” “He’s aging like a fine wine." Jacob deGrom was Jacob deGrom. In his words: “I feel ready to go." https://t.co/7yGFSX3pw4Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @NewsdaySports: Mets' Jacob deGrom looks in midseason form against Astros: https://t.co/pdrtVGT8rw | @AnthonyRieber https://t.co/97tsWqAEatBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @SNYtv: Jacob deGrom talks about his velocity in the spring so far. On if he's maxed out his velocity: "I don't know, I guess we'll find out" 👀🔥 https://t.co/7p0xiEN2fBBlogger / Podcaster
This shouldn’t be lost this spring: Albert Almora Jr. has made a pair of very fine plays in the outfield. He had a beautiful diving catch in right field on Tuesday.What a catch by Albert Almora Jr.! 👏 https://t.co/0NB0Pl5mYIBeat Writer / Columnist
