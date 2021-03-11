New York Mets
Spring training roundup: Joc Pederson hits two more HRs as Cubs top Rockies - Metro US
by: Metro US — Metro News 2h
Joc Pederson hit two home runs to give him five on the spring as the Chicago Cubs earned an 8-6 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday at Scottsdale, Ariz. A free-agent addition in the offseason, Pederson is now batting .529 this spring with...
Mike Bordick
by: Rocco Constantino — BallNine 1h
Replacing a legend isn’t easy. But that’s exactly what Mike Bordick did when he took over the SS position from Cal Ripken, Jr. with the Orioles. The sure-handed Bordick joins us this week to go Spitballin’.
Pete Alonso homers again as roaring Mets spring continues
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 2h
Observations from Mets spring training on Thursday. Pistol Pete Pete Alonso homered in the sixth inning for the only run in the Mets’ 1-0 victory over the Astros in West Palm Beach. The blast
Mets Second Starter Should Be Taijuan Walker, Joey Lucchesi, Or Jordan Yamamoto
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 3h
When teams assemble their pitching rotations, they typically assemble them in order of the talent of their top starters. Taking the New York Mets as an example, Jacob deGrom will be the Opening Day…
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets Friday 3/12/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 3h
Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder . National League , NL East , NL ...
Darryl Strawberry (Part Two) All Time Mets HR Leader (1987-1990 & Beyond)
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 3h
After the Championship: In 1987 as the Mets raised the Championship flag, Straw began the year with an opening day HR, and drove in all t...
Jacob deGrom dominates and Pete Alonso goes deep as Mets top Astros, 1-0 | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 3h
Jacob deGrom dominated with 7 Ks in his 3 innings of work, Albert Almora Jr. flashed the leather and Pete Alonso went deep, as the Mets beat the Astros, 1-0 ...
Jacob deGrom's notion on 2021 | 03/11/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 4h
Jacob deGrom discusses how he feels to this point in Spring Training, his delivery and how he has changed as a pitcher as he's gotten older
Tweets
-
RT @metsrewind: March 12, 2003: A Spring Training bench-clearing brawl occurs when Mike Piazza charges Guillermo Mota after being hit by a pitch. “The guy ran like a scared rabbit ... If he wants to hit someone, stand up there and fight,” said #Mets manager Art Howe #MetsRewind #LGM https://t.co/SUbAoKxAzUBlogger / Podcaster
-
“We’ve been waiting to see if there’s going to be a DH,” Mets manager Luis Rojas said from Port St. Lucie, Fla., the other day. “That definitely would help with a lot of things going on just to keep people healthy.” By @Boomskie @GrampskieThe New York @Mets must quickly reintegrate pitchers into hitting and running the bases during spring training games https://t.co/82ef7TZ9WuBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Pete Alonso homers again as roaring Mets spring continues https://t.co/Bs8MHgCaqgBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @JustinCToscano: “I mean, wow. He looked like a Hall of Famer out there.” "I’m glad he’s on our team and we don’t have to face him.” “He’s aging like a fine wine." Jacob deGrom was Jacob deGrom. In his words: “I feel ready to go." https://t.co/7yGFSX3pw4Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @NewsdaySports: Mets' Jacob deGrom looks in midseason form against Astros: https://t.co/pdrtVGT8rw | @AnthonyRieber https://t.co/97tsWqAEatBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @SNYtv: Jacob deGrom talks about his velocity in the spring so far. On if he's maxed out his velocity: "I don't know, I guess we'll find out" 👀🔥 https://t.co/7p0xiEN2fBBlogger / Podcaster
