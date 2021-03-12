New York Mets
The Metropolitan: Sudden depth
by: Blake Zeff — Mets Briefing 1h
Plus catching you up on the day’s news
The Great Guillorme
by: James Schapiro — Shea Bridge Report 43s
Luis Guillorme isn't a tragic literary figure — but he's close.
Jacob DeGrom Throws 102 MPH in Second Spring Start
by: John Flanigan — Mets Merized Online 5m
New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom made his second start of the spring on Thursday night. The right-hander looked in mid-season form, striking out seven of the nine batters he faced over three perfect
New York Mets looking to seize control of NL East
by: Bill Felber — Fansided: Call To The Pen 10m
The New York Mets had a busy offseason. Will it be enough for them to seize control of the NL East in 2021? A debate between the optimistic me and the pess...
Something WAS/IS up with Dom Smith – why were Mets monitoring his heart rate?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 13m
A HA! Hey, as always, I was right! For all you people that think I am a kook – once again I am proven right. There WAS a reason Dom wasn’t playing the field. Also notice how the Mets are feeding reporters different narratives to cover up...
4 NL teams hurt most without universal DH
by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb — The Score 23m
The universal designated hitter rule is on pause for the time being.After finally adopting it out of necessity for the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, the National League will see pitchers return to the plate this year. The universal DH was shelved...
Simply Amazin' Ep. 78: Mathew Brownstein of Metsmerized Online
by: The Apple — The Apple 36m
Lindor and Conforto extension talks on deck, a youth movement in PSL, and more...
Mets Morning News for March 12th, 2021
by: Christian Romo — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 50m
Your Friday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
Mets news you may have missed: Focus shifts to left-side of the diamond
by: Nicholas Kyriacou — Fansided: Rising Apple 1h
The days are getting longer, but the time between now and Opening Day is getting shorter! With three weeks of camp in the books, here is the New York Mets...
The Mets and Francisco Lindor are expected to begin contract extension talks this week. I polled four agents on what a deal might look like. Cardinals/Odorizzi; Royals eyeing another extension?; Roberto Osuna; more. https://t.co/XjkBdZIi2YBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @Metsmerized: Jacob DeGrom Throws 102 MPH in Second Spring Start https://t.co/VJVZqPprkVBlogger / Podcaster
Wow, what an all-star team of guests/contributors to @goodfundies. This is from the liner notes of the last episode. Truly humbled that you were all supporters/a part of it. What a fun project.Blogger / Podcaster
Jacob deGrom on whether his Velo has maxed out at this point in his career (hitting 102mph yesterday). 🐐Misc
Baseball a year after the pandemic. My latest from @Sportico. @MLB @Grampskie @Marlins @dbacks @Mets @soshnick https://t.co/hlHoYZEXgdBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @TheAppleNYM: 20 days until Opening Day 🍎Blogger / Podcaster
