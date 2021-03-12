New York Mets
Mets’ Jacob deGrom is “aging like fine wine”
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 3m
Another night, another impressive outing by New York Mets’ ace Jacob deGrom. During Thursday night’s start against the Houston Astros, the right-hander casually dropped 100 mph heaters, and even reached 102 mph at one point. He is such an ageless...
Breaking down the Top 30 Prospects list
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 8m
The Mets' farm system was not immune to an offseason of change in Flushing. New York dipped into its young depth, dealing graduated Top 100 talent Andrés Giménez and 2019 second-rounder Josh Wolf, to complete the blockbuster trade that put Francisco...
Mets' Lindor: 'I think I'm the best shortstop' in baseball
by: Bryan Mcwilliam — The Score 9m
Francisco Lindor is confident he's the best shortstop in MLB."Overall? Me," the New York Mets infielder told Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci when asked who he thinks is the top player at his position. "Because I will do it every single day. I...
Francisco Lindor: The new face of New York
by: Tab Bamford — Elite Sports NY 29m
Francisco Lindor: The new face of New York first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.
Mets players on the hot seat heading into the 2021 season
by: Adrian Cervantes — Fansided: Rising Apple 46m
As the New York Mets head into the 2021 regular season there are several players whose seats are warm due to past performance and who could be finding thei...
When Jacob deGrom hits the DL remember who warned you about throwing 100 in March
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 47m
In one electrifying sequence, the Mets ace went 101, 101, 100 to Steven Souza Jr., before striking out the Astros outfielder on a slider to end the first inning. At least 10 of deGrom’s pitches for the night reached triple digits, as recorded by the...
There are too many catchers above David Rodriguez on the depth chart
by: Christian Romo — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 54m
The 25-year-old is set to play his first full season in the Mets organization
MetsJunkies Game Preview
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 57m
The Mets lineup is out for their Spring Training game against the Marlins. Stroman will get the start for the Mets, as the Mets face Pablo Lopez. Lineup: CF Brandon Nimmo RF Kevin Pillar LF Dominic Smith DH Pete Alonso SS Jonathan Villar 1B Brandon...
Tweets
-
RT @Metsmerized: MMO Roundtable: Favorite Mets By Position – Catcher https://t.co/ofSI3EoHF2Blogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: MMO Roundtable: Favorite Mets By Position – Catcher https://t.co/FG3q2G68p2 #Mets #LGM #IBWAABlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets’ Jacob deGrom is “aging like fine wine” https://t.co/yKXs4md1f4Blogger / Podcaster
-
Asked deGrom if he noticed a difference with the new balls, his response: “Looking at it, the laces seem to look a little bit wider to me. ... But throwing it, it’s felt pretty close to the same for me. ... I think today was the first time I heard we already have the new ones."@DeeshaThosar Seeing a lot of really high velocity readings early in spring, think the “new” ball is helping that at all?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
got a little personal for @TheAppleNYM today 🍎 https://t.co/HXRAaqGKHIBeat Writer / Columnist
-
"When I came here using one hand I was ‘hotdogging the game. I’m a hot dog. I’m cocky.’" It wasn't long ago Francisco Lindor felt like he needed to change who he was as a baseball player, writes Tom Verducci https://t.co/WEhuL9JI5zNewspaper / Magazine
