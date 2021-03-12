New York Mets
Luis Rojas to miss Mets game today for 'some personal stuff' | Newsday
by: Anthony Rieber — Newsday 1h
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. – Luis Rojas will not be managing the Mets for Friday’s spring training game against the Marlins because of "some personal stuff" that he said required him to be away from the tea
Mets turn slick 5-4-3 double play | 03/12/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 12s
Luis Guillorme makes a nifty pick on a Starling Marte ground ball and Brandon Drury extends, as the Mets complete a slick 5-4-3 double play
Francisco Lindor’s contract message to Mets: I’m the best shortstop
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 1h
If the Mets aren’t able to lock him up with an extension, Francisco Lindor could find out next offseason exactly where he stands among the game’s best shortstops. In the meantime, the
Alonso Swing Looking More And More Like The One We Saw in 2019 By Rich Coutinho Met Beat Reporter @NY Extra.com
by: rcmetreporter — The New York Extra 1h
Pete Alonso had a historic 2019 in which he crushed the rookie home run rookie record of Aaron Judge but in 2020 it seemed that power bat was not as consistent as […]
Gameday: Mets Vs. Marlins 1:10 PM 3/12/21
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 2h
Mets take on the Miami Marlins at Port St. Lucie today, Game Time 1:10 with Marcus Stroman on the mound. on the mound for the Mets. ...
Open Thread: Mets vs. Marlins, 3/12/21
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
Marcus Stroman takes the hill, and Dom Smith gets his first start in left field.
Spring Training Game Thread: Marlins vs Mets, 1:10 PM (SNY)
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 2h
Miami Marlins (4-1-5) vs. New York Mets (5-3-1)Friday, March 12, 2021 • 1:10 p.m.Clover Park• Port St. Lucie, FLRHP Pablo López (0-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Marcus Stroman (1-0, 3.60)Recapping
Mets start Dom Smith in LF so I stop asking questions
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2h
The Mets, realizing that me jumping up on down has people asking questions – why a heart monitor? What was up with his breathing? Why did you float the stress factor story if it was his breathing? – have started Dom Smith the everyday Left Fielder...
