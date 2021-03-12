New York Mets
Despite Strong Outing from Stroman, Mets Fall to Marlins, 4-2
by: Jordan Baron — Mets Merized Online 11m
Despite a strong outing from starter Marcus Stroman, the Mets fell to the Miami Marlins by a score of 4-2 on Friday afternoon.Pete Alonso rendered another strong performance, reaching base twi
Stroman on feeling confident | 03/12/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 17m
Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman talks about his body feeling good after his start and having good command over his pitches
Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez reportedly break up, end two-year engagement
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 27m
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez started dating in 2017 and got engaged in 2019.
Sports Remain Undefeated
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 35m
On March 11, 2020, as the world was grinding to a halt, I tuned in for the final minutes of the Knicks and Hawks on MSG, essentially the last game in town. They won by a bucket.
MetsJunkies Game Recap: Marlins 4 – Mets 2
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 41m
Stroman went out and pitched 3.1 innings this afternoon and surrendered just one run and four hits. The Long Island native also struck out four while looking sharp in today’s contest against the Marlins. The right-hander now has an ERA of 3.24 so...
Ex-Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez call off engagement - nj.com
by: Mike Rosensteinmrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 52m
Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez and singer/actress Jennifer Lopez had been engaged for two years.
Looking in on top prospects in Mets camp
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 1h
One of the unique aspects of 2021 Spring Training is that many organizations, the Mets included, invited their top prospects -- no matter how young -- to get them experience following a lost Minor League season. Because so many of the Mets’ Top 30...
Mack's Mock Pick # 40 - RHP - J.P. Massey
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 1h
JP Massey RHP 6-5 180 Minnesota Mack's spin - JP got tagged for five runs in his first outing this year, but I am sure he...
