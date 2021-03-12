New York Mets
Notes: Guillorme picks it; Lucchesi shines
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 6m
Might Luis Guillorme’s defensive wizardry on Friday be a sign of things to come? Last year, manager Luis Rojas regularly used Guillorme in the starting lineup whenever Rick Porcello, a ground ball pitcher who relies on his sinker, was on the mound....
Stroman Pitches Well Again in Mets 4-2 Loss Against Marlins
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 34m
The New York Mets were back on television on Friday after only a couple thousand fans watched Jacob deGrom's dominance on Thursday. While not as dominant, Marcus Stroman put together a strong start against the Miami Marlins. Stroman became the first...
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez deciding how to divide assets amid split
by: Emily Smith — New York Post 52m
Aides are breathing a sigh of relief that the couple did not succeed in their bid to buy the New York Mets.
NY Mets players reflect a year after COVID-19 shut down baseball
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 1h
"Everything inside my body,” Kevin Pillar recalled, “was telling me we were going to get shut down.”
Jeff McNeil, Pete Alonso OK with having Mets renew their contracts | Newsday
by: Anthony Rieber — Newsday 1h
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. – Jeff McNeil made three errors in a game, is batting .071, and had his contract renewed by the Mets this week. Not his best spring training. Still, McNeil was able to shrug off t
Despite Strong Outing from Stroman, Mets Fall to Marlins, 4-2
by: Jordan Baron — Mets Merized Online 2h
Despite a strong outing from starter Marcus Stroman, the Mets fell to the Miami Marlins by a score of 4-2 on Friday afternoon.Pete Alonso rendered another strong performance, reaching base twi
Stroman on feeling confident | 03/12/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 2h
Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman talks about his body feeling good after his start and having good command over his pitches
Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez reportedly break up, end two-year engagement
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 2h
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez started dating in 2017 and got engaged in 2019.
