Sharp Luis Guillorme gets things started at Mets hot corner
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 2h
Observations from Mets spring training on Friday. Louie, Louie Luis Guillorme was sharp at third base, starting two double plays in the Mets’ 4-2 exhibition loss to the Marlins at
Mets’ Francisco Lindor says he's 'best shortstop in the game’ - New York Daily News
by: Sarah Valenzuela — NY Daily News 27m
Francisco Lindor doesn’t need anyone’s polls or rankings. He knows exactly who he is.
Mets’ Pete Alonso looks ready to move past poor 2020: ‘Locked in’
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 32m
PORT ST. LUCIE — Grapefruit League statistics often deceive, but the sound of the ball connecting with Pete Alonso’s bat this spring is unmistakably real. On a mission to stay disciplined at the
Welcome to the New Dead Ball Era
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 55m
The newly updated MLB baseball Much of the talk around baseball this spring has centered around changes that MLB has made to the ball in an ...
Mets Don’t Ask Don’t Tell Plan With Carrasco Injury Reeks Of Old Antics
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 1h
The Mets are harkening back to the days of yore when only half-truths are told. With Carrasco's sore elbow, why is an MRI not in their plan?
Joey Lucchesi's K of Sandy León | 03/12/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 2h
Joey Lucchesi strikes out Sandy León looking, stranding a runner on second for the final out in the top of the 8th inning for the Mets
Notes: Guillorme picks it; Lucchesi shines
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 2h
Might Luis Guillorme’s defensive wizardry on Friday be a sign of things to come? Last year, manager Luis Rojas regularly used Guillorme in the starting lineup whenever Rick Porcello, a ground ball pitcher who relies on his sinker, was on the mound....
Stroman Pitches Well Again in Mets 4-2 Loss Against Marlins
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 2h
The New York Mets were back on television on Friday after only a couple thousand fans watched Jacob deGrom's dominance on Thursday. While not as dominant, Marcus Stroman put together a strong start against the Miami Marlins. Stroman became the first...
NY Mets players reflect a year after COVID-19 shut down baseball
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 3h
"Everything inside my body,” Kevin Pillar recalled, “was telling me we were going to get shut down.”
