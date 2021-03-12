New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets’ Marcus Stroman ‘open’ to analytic call to throw slider more
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 1h
PORT ST. LUCIE — Marcus Stroman is listening to the analytics. And those numbers tell the Mets right-hander he should be utilizing his slider more often. It’s a pitch Stroman threw only two
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Luis Guillorme Has Earned A Starting Job
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 3h
Truth be told, the notion of Spring Training competitions have become antiquated. Teams pretty much know their rosters, and it really takes a miracle to get them to change their minds. Proof of tha…
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets Saturday 3/13/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 4h
Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder . National League , NL East , NL ...
Johan Santana: Former Mets Pitcher Who Threw The Team's First No Hitter (2008-2013)
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 4h
Johan Alexander Santana was born on March 13th 1979 in Tovar, Venezuela. The six foot left hander, was discovered by the Houston Astros bu...
New York Mets Projected Bench for 2021 Season
by: Matthew Rothman — Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 7h
A look at the potential New York Mets bench following an injury to Jose Martinez in Spring Training last week.
Marcus Stroman dials up 4 K's in 4-2 loss to Marlins | New York Mets Highlights | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 7h
Marcus Stroman struck out four and allowed just one run in the Mets 4-2 loss to the Marlins on Friday. Pete Alonso continued his hot hitting with a run-scori...
Mets’ Francisco Lindor says he's 'best shortstop in the game’ - New York Daily News
by: Sarah Valenzuela — NY Daily News 8h
Francisco Lindor doesn’t need anyone’s polls or rankings. He knows exactly who he is.
Mets’ Pete Alonso looks ready to move past poor 2020: ‘Locked in’
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 8h
PORT ST. LUCIE — Grapefruit League statistics often deceive, but the sound of the ball connecting with Pete Alonso’s bat this spring is unmistakably real. On a mission to stay disciplined at the
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Stroman looked strong again, Dom Smith plays left field and much more from Eddie C. Mets Spring Training Day 23 - 3/12/2021 https://t.co/Ghvqv1qPRDTV / Radio Network
-
Mets' Marcus Stroman 'open' to analytic call to throw slider more https://t.co/RhuY1ZLm32Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MetsJunkies: The Case to Sign Shane Greene | @MichaelGaraffa #MetsJunkies #MetsTwitter #LFGM #LGM #Mets #MLB #MLBtwitter #Braves https://t.co/tUl8MEkz0UBlog / Website
-
RT @SInow: Francisco Lindor (@Lindor12BC) wants baseball to ban the shift, better incentivize winning and market its stars more aggressively. He explains it all to Tom Verducci https://t.co/lFNBiiUhHtNewspaper / Magazine
-
Francisco Lindor (@Lindor12BC) wants baseball to ban the shift, better incentivize winning and market its stars more aggressively. He explains it all to Tom Verducci https://t.co/lFNBiiUhHtTV / Radio Network
-
Joey Lucchesi shows off 'special pitch' to help make Mets rotation case https://t.co/MsAKyy5JpoBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets