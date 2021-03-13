New York Mets
Mets fifth starter battle could carry over into the regular season
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 2h
The New York Mets must proceed with caution when it comes to Carlos Carrasco. Some spring training soreness might not derail his season entirely but it sho...
Mets' Jacob deGrom gets Opening Day nod for third straight year
by: Erin Walsh, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 6m
DeGrom, a two-time Cy Young winner, had a solid 2020 campaign, going 4-2 with a 2.38 ERA, 0.956 WHIP and 104 strikeouts in 68 innings.
Totally Healthy Dom Smith gets day off after playing LF once for Mets
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 12m
Dom Smith is totally healthy, would my friends the Mets try to cover something up? No way.
Jeurys Familia Must Improve Fastball to Succeed During Contract Year
by: Thomas Hall — Mets Merized Online 38m
Unlike the last few seasons, the New York Mets enjoyed a very productive offseason this past winter and are now aiming to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2016, however, they'll c
Mets' deGrom gets Opening Day nod for 3rd straight year
by: Michael Bradburn — The Score 54m
The New York Mets have tabbed right-hander Jacob deGrom to start his third straight Opening Day game for the club, the team announced Saturday. For the third straight #OpeningDay, deGrom will take the mound. #LGM pic.twitter.com/shQ5Bg7POM— New York...
Lunch Time Links 3/13/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 2h
Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder .
Stroman Dominates
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 2h
3/12/21: Marcus Stroman has a strong start as the Mets battled the Miami Marlins at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie. Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our f...
What kind of defense will Luis Rojas put behind Marcus Stroman? | Baseball Night in New York | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 3h
On BNNY, Anthony Recker and Anthony DiComo look at Marcus Stroman's spring training so far for the Mets and discuss why manager Luis Rojas may need to consid...
