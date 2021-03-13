Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
Totally Healthy Dom Smith gets day off after playing LF once for Mets

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 8m

Dom Smith is totally healthy, would my friends the Mets try to cover something up? No way.

Yardbarker
Mets' Jacob deGrom gets Opening Day nod for third straight year

by: Erin Walsh, Yardbarker Yardbarker 2m

DeGrom, a two-time Cy Young winner, had a solid 2020 campaign, going 4-2 with a 2.38 ERA, 0.956 WHIP and 104 strikeouts in 68 innings.

Mets Merized
Jeurys Familia Must Improve Fastball to Succeed During Contract Year

by: Thomas Hall Mets Merized Online 34m

Unlike the last few seasons, the New York Mets enjoyed a very productive offseason this past winter and are now aiming to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2016, however, they'll c

The Score
Mets' deGrom gets Opening Day nod for 3rd straight year

by: Michael Bradburn The Score 50m

The New York Mets have tabbed right-hander Jacob deGrom to start his third straight Opening Day game for the club, the team announced Saturday. For the third straight #OpeningDay, deGrom will take the mound. #LGM pic.twitter.com/shQ5Bg7POM— New York...

Rising Apple

Mets fifth starter battle could carry over into the regular season

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 1h

The New York Mets must proceed with caution when it comes to Carlos Carrasco. Some spring training soreness might not derail his season entirely but it sho...

Mack's Mets
Lunch Time Links 3/13/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 2h

Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder .

Stroman Dominates

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 2h

3/12/21: Marcus Stroman has a strong start as the Mets battled the Miami Marlins at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie. Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our f...

SNY Mets

What kind of defense will Luis Rojas put behind Marcus Stroman? | Baseball Night in New York | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 3h

On BNNY, Anthony Recker and Anthony DiComo look at Marcus Stroman's spring training so far for the Mets and discuss why manager Luis Rojas may need to consid...

