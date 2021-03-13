New York Mets
Jordan Yamamoto making a run at Mets' rotation slot - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 39s
Yamamoto looked solid against the Nationals, and the Mets may need him early.
MetsJunkies Game Recap: Mets 3 – Nationals 4
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 17m
The Hawaiian born pitcher Jordan Yamamoto squared off against Juan Soto and the Nationals, and looked good besides giving up a run. In his third appearance of the Spring, Yamamoto had his ERA bumped up to 1.08 after pitching 3.1 innings. The right-han
Jordan Yamamoto impresses again as Mets prepare to open without Carlos Carrasco | Newsday
by: Anthony Rieber — Newsday 54m
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Carlos Carrasco is scheduled to play catch on Sunday. That might be the most important game of catch for the Mets this spring training when it comes time to finalize their Openi
Lindor Says: “Let The Shift Be Gone” (MLB Rule Change) Let Him Play!
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 3h
Francisco Lindor, exercising his newfound bullhorn with the Mets, says the shift is bad for baseball. His reasoning makes pure baseball sense
Mets @ Nationals 6:05 PM 3/13/21
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 5h
Mets take on the Washington Nationals, Game Time 6:05 with Jordan Yamamoto on the mound for the Mets. your browser does not support...
Ranking top 10 left fielders ahead of the 2021 season
by: Tyler Arthur — Franchise Sports 5h
Best left fielders in 2021. MLB's best left fielders in Spring Training of 2021 MLB season. Who's the best LF in MLB?
Spring Training Game Thread: Mets vs. Nationals, 6:05 PM
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 5h
New York Mets (5-4) vs. Washington Nationals (4-3)Saturday, March 13, 2020 • 6:05 p.m.The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches • West Palm Beach, FLRHP Jordan Yamamoto (0-1, 0.00) vs. Joe Ross (1
How Mets are trying to help J.D. Davis stick at third base
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 6h
PORT ST. LUCIE — J.D. Davis began last season in the Mets’ left-field mix and concluded it tethered to third base. After an offseason in which the Mets considered various outside possibilities
